Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2025) - Libra Energy Materials Inc. (CSE: LIBR) (FSE: W0R0) ("Libra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its participation at the Munich Mining Conference, October 3rd and 4th, 2025 (the "Conference"). The Conference has 109 companies attending and more than 1,000 individual investors registered. Libra invites attendees to come meet Libra's, Chief Executive Officer and a Director, Koby Kushner at Booth #66 at the Conference.

The Conference brings together investors and mining companies from around the world to discuss the latest developments in the mining and commodity markets. Free investor registration and event information are available here (click link): Munich Mining Conference 2025.

About Libra Energy Materials Inc.

Libra (CSE: LIBR) (FSE: W0R0) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of the critical minerals necessary for the green energy transition. Libra's Flanders North, Flanders South, and SBC projects in Ontario are being explored under a CAD$33M earn-in deal with KoBold Metals Company. In addition, Libra has 100% ownership over another four lithium projects in Ontario and Quebec, Canada, as well as another twenty-one lithium projects, eight graphite projects, and one cobalt project in Brazil - an emerging critical minerals hub. The Libra team comprises a mix of seasoned executives, engineers, and geoscientists, with extensive experience in mining and mineral exploration, capital markets, asset management, energy, and First Nations engagement.

