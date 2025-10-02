nCino, Inc.: nCino advances AI for mortgage lending with powerful new capabilities

New and expanded AI-driven features deliver faster borrower feedback, cleaner loan files and more capacity for loan officers

WILMINGTON, N.C., Oct. 02, 2025, extending AI deeper into the nCino Mortgage Suite to raise loan quality and loan officer productivity.

"Innovation in mortgage lending is about more than digitization; it's about fundamentally changing how lenders and borrowers experience the process," said Casey Williams, General Manager of Mortgage at nCino. "AI is enabling us to reimagine the loan journey end to end, from smarter document checks to proactive borrower guidance. By unifying intelligent automation with human expertise, nCino is giving lenders a true competitive advantage while making homeownership faster, easier and more accessible."

"Borrowers expect quick feedback, and loan officers need to focus on high-value work rather than chasing documents or repeating tasks," said Tyler Prows, Director of Product Management for US Mortgage at nCino. "These new capabilities let AI handle the background work, whether that's catching a missing bank statement page or suggesting the next step after AUS. That means cleaner files, quicker answers for borrowers and more capacity for loan officers to focus on relationships and revenue."

The newest capabilities added to the nCino Mortgage Solution are:

AUS Smart Tasks: One of the most complex parts of origination is now simplified with AI that interprets automated underwriting findings into a plain-language summary and clear next steps. Loan officers can act on suggested tasks one-by-one or use templates to automate handling of common conditions, driving faster borrower feedback, cleaner files and greater pipeline capacity.

Refi Opportunity Analyzer: Created to help lenders capture more revenue from their existing portfolios, this tool continuously scans closed loans against real-time pricing data to identify prime refinance candidates. Prioritized borrower lists with savings projections and readiness indicators give loan officers targeted opportunities to re-engage past customers and strengthen relationships.

nCino has also expanded two capabilities first introduced in May to bring broader impact and stronger results for lenders and borrowers:

Mortgage Advisor: Initially launched to support borrowers during post-application document validation, Mortgage Advisor now starts at the very first step. Embedded in the nCino Mortgage mobile app, it offers 24/7, multilingual guidance from application through closing, reducing application abandonment and ensuring greater borrower satisfaction.

Doc Validation: First designed to ensure borrowers submitted the right document type, Doc Validation now builds on that foundation with full document intelligence. The solution validates names, page counts, expiration dates, and more, catching errors instantly to reduce costly back-and-forth, shorten processing time and deliver cleaner files to underwriting.

Proven business impact

AI-powered solutions are reshaping mortgage origination, with operational efficiency emerging as the dominant driver-73% of lenders who have adopted AI cite improving operational efficiency as their primary objective, according to Fannie Mae. Early adopters of nCino Mortgage's AI capabilities report strong efficiencies in managing borrower inquiries and document collection and validation, outcomes that not only increase revenue growth but also strengthen customer relationships and competitive positioning.

For more information on the nCino Mortgage Suite, visit https://www.ncino.com/solutions/mortgage .

