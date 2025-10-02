

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - S&P Dow Jones Indices, a division of S&P Global Inc. (SPGI), Thursday announced that the company's Chief Executive Officer Dan Draper has decided to step down from the position to pursue new opportunities.



However, Draper will remain as a Special Advisor for a period of time after November 1, 2025.



In light of Draper's resignation, the company has appointed Catherine Clay as the new CEO, effective November 1, 2025.



Previously, Clay served as Executive Vice President and Global Head of Derivatives of Cboe Global Markets.



In the pre-market hours, SPGI is trading at $482.10, up 0.10 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



