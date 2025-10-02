Dermata Therapeutics: Dermata Announces Acceptance of Patent Application for Next-Generation Acne Treatment by Australian Patent Office

- This acceptance follow's Dermata's U.S. issued patent covering its Spongilla technology combination as a method to topically treat acne -

- Dermata expects to launch a new once-weekly, Over-the-Counter (OTC) pharmaceutical acne kit, incorporating its Spongilla technology, in the middle of 2026 -

- Over 3.3 million people are diagnosed with acne in Australia -

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2025 / Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA)(NASDAQ:DRMAW) ("Dermata" or the "Company"), a science-driven leader in dermatologic solutions, today announced the Australian Patent Office has accepted Dermata's patent application for its Spongilla technology combination as a method for treating acne. The accepted patent application, entitled "Compositions and methods for the treatment of skin conditions," (Australian Patent Application No. 2019419387) continues to strengthen Dermata's global intellectual property portfolio for its Spongilla technology combination for the treatment of acne as it follows the Company's issued patent in the U.S. The patent will be automatically issued in mid-January 2026, unless a third party files an opposition within the three months after acceptance has been published.

Dermata's acne kit represents a new approach to acne treatment by targeting the underlying acne-driving mechanisms with enhanced precision and effectiveness. Unlike traditional therapies, this invention offers the potential for improved patient outcomes, reduced side effects, and broader accessibility, addressing a major unmet need in dermatology.

"This acceptance from the Australian patent office comes at a great time for our company as we embark on our new mission to provide patients with OTC pharmaceutical products that are backed by science," commented Gerry Proehl, Dermata's Chairman, President, and CEO. "With patents now issued in the United States and accepted in Australia, we are well-positioned to expand our development and commercial strategy, advancing toward our mission of providing safe, effective, and innovative solutions for patients worldwide. We believe a once-weekly, topical treatment regimen, with good tolerability, and demonstrated efficacy, like the acne kit we are currently developing, will be a disruptor to the acne market and provide patients with a unique treatment for their stubborn acne," concluded Mr. Proehl.

The acceptance of this patent application marks an important step in the Company's ongoing efforts to build a robust international patent estate, protecting its core acne treatment innovations in key markets. Additional patent filings are pending in other jurisdictions, which, if granted, will further solidify the Company's global intellectual property leadership in dermatology.

About Acne Vulgaris

There are over 3.3 million patients diagnosed with acne in Australia and over 30 million in the U.S., with about 85% of teenagers experiencing some form of acne, and a growing number of individuals suffering from acne well into their 20s, 30s, and 40s. Acne is characterized by areas of scaly red skin, noninflammatory blackheads and whiteheads, inflammatory papules and pustules, and occasionally cysts and scarring, which can present on the face, neck, chest, back, shoulders, and upper arms. While not life-threatening, acne can cause significant trauma for those suffering from it due to social stigmas, substantial risk of permanent facial scarring, lowered self-esteem, and social withdrawal.

About Dermata Therapeutics

Dermata Therapeutics is a scientific leader in dermatology that recently announced a strategic pivot to begin focusing on the development and distribution of OTC pharmaceutical skin treatments. The Company is currently developing a once-weekly acne kit that utilizes an active ingredient from the OTC monograph in combination with the Company's Spongilla technology to create a unique treatment option for patients suffering with acne. The Company plans to launch this initial acne kit in the middle of 2026 with additional product candidates planned to follow. Dermata is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit http://www.dermatarx.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical in nature are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the Company's current beliefs and expectations and new risks that may emerge from time to time. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors including, but are not limited to, statements related to: expectations with regard to the potential market acceptance of any of the Company's product candidates; Dermata's shift to prioritize OTC dermatology products; the anticipated benefits of the strategic shift; the anticipated benefits of Dermata's strategic shift, including acceleration of its path to commercialization, reduction of regulatory burdens, and expansion into broader consumer markets; the expected timing and success of any planned or future OTC product launches; whether pending patent applications will proceed to allowance without interruption, if at all, and whether pending or issued patents will provide adequate protection for the Company's product candidates, if approved. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of such words as "may," "could," "should," "would," "believe," "anticipate," "forecast," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "continue," "outlook," "will," "potential" and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These statements are only predictions based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in any of such statements due to various factors, including the risks and uncertainties inherent in drug development, approval, commercialization, and the fact that past results of clinical trials may not be indicative of future trial results. For a discussion of these and other factors, please refer to Dermata's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and Dermata undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by law.

Investors:

Cliff Mastricola

Investor Relations

cmastricola@dermatarx.com

SOURCE: Dermata Therapeutics

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/dermata-announces-acceptance-of-patent-application-for-next-generatio-1080981