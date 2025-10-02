Strategic Metals Ltd.: Strategic Metals Grants Incentive Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2025 / Strategic Metals Ltd. (TSXV:SMD) ("Strategic") announces that it has granted an incentive stock option to a consultant, entitling that individual to purchase up to 260,000 common shares at a price of $0.255 per share for a period of five years. This option will vest on a quarterly basis commencing three months from the date of grant.

About Strategic Metals Ltd.

Strategic is a project generator with 16 royalty interests, 12 projects under option to others, and a portfolio of 83 wholly owned projects that are the product of over 50 years of focussed exploration and research by a team with a track record of major discoveries. Projects available for option, joint venture or sale include drill-confirmed prospects and drill-ready targets with high-grade surface showings and/or geochemical anomalies and geophysical features that resemble those at nearby deposits.

Strategic has a current cash position of approximately $1 million and large shareholdings in several active mineral exploration companies including 31.9% of Broden Mining Ltd., 32% of GGL Resources Corp., 28% of Rockhaven Resources Ltd., 15.6% of Silver Range Resources Ltd and 13.4% of Precipitate Gold Corp. All these companies are engaged in promising exploration projects. Strategic also owns 15 million shares of Terra CO2 Technologies Holdings Inc. ("Terra"), a private Delaware corporation developing a cost-effective alternative to Portland cement, which recently announced a US$124.5M equity financing to facilitate the rapid build out of commercial facilities across North America and Europe.

