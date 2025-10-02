St. John's, Newfoundland--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2025) - Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SIC) (OTCQB: SICNF) ("Sokoman" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Wanda Cutler to its Board of Directors.

Ms. Cutler, Founder and President of Cutler McCarthy Inc., brings over 25 years of expertise in investor relations, capital markets, corporate governance and strategic advisory in the resource sector. Her previous roles and board positions include Chablis Capital Corp., Route 109 Resources, Quebec Precious Metals, Vanstar Mining, Li-FT Power, and Imagine Lithium, as well as Head of Corporate Development of Amex Exploration, and senior IR and advisory roles with Nemaska Lithium, Energy Fuels, Treasury Metals, and Pinetree Capital. She holds a Bachelor of Social Science from the University of Ottawa.

Denis Laviolette, Director, Executive Chairman & CEO of Sokoman, commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Wanda to Sokoman's Board. Her deep expertise in capital markets, governance, and investor communications, coupled with her extensive network in the resource sector, will add tremendous value as we advance the Moosehead Gold Project and our broader exploration portfolio. Wanda's track record of building companies and guiding them through critical growth stages aligns perfectly with our vision for Sokoman's future."

Wanda Cutler added, "I am honoured to join Sokoman at such an exciting time for the Company. With a strong project portfolio in one of Canada's most prospective gold districts, Sokoman is well-positioned for growth, and I look forward to working alongside Denis, Tim, and the Board to help unlock the full potential of these assets."

Further, the Company is granting 6,000,000 stock options to directors and consultants of the Company. The stock options shall vest immediately and are exercisable at $0.14 per common share for a period of five (5) years.

About Sokoman Minerals Corp.

Sokoman Minerals Corp. is a discovery-oriented company and one of the largest landholders in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada's emerging gold district. The Company's primary focus is its portfolio of gold projects, including the 100%-owned flagship, advanced-stage Moosehead project (a Fosterville-type orogenic gold deposit), the Crippleback Lake (gold-copper porphyry) project, and the district-scale Fleur de Lys (Dalradian-type orogenic gold) project. The Company entered a strategic alliance with Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) through three large-scale joint-venture properties, including Grey River, Golden Hope, and Kepenkeck in Newfoundland. The Golden Hope project was recently spun out as a critical minerals-focused company, Vinland Lithium Inc. (TSXV: VLD), of which Sokoman remains a major shareholder along with Benton Resources Inc., and Australian-based Elevra Lithium Ltd. (ASX: SYA) (NASDAQ: ELVR) (OTCQB: SYAXF), formerly known as Sayona Mining Limited.

