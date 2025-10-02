West Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2025) - K9 Gold Corp. (TSXV: KNC) (OTCQB: WDFCF) (FSE: 5GP0) ("K9" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing (the "Private Placement") of up to 10,000,000 units at a price of $0.25 per unit, for total gross proceeds of up to $2,500,000. Each unit will consist of one common share and one non-transferable common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.35 per share for a period of 24 months from the closing date. A commission is payable on the Private Placement.

The net proceeds of the Private Placement will be used to advance exploration at the Trinity Silver Project in Nevada and the Stony Lake Gold Project in central Newfoundland, as well as for general working capital purposes.

The Company also announces that it has made a deposit payment of $50,000 toward the Trinity Silver Project, reflecting the Company's commitment to advancing this significant exploration asset. The Company announced on September 16, 2025 that it had entered into an Exploration Agreement (the "Trinity Agreement") with Newmont USA Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Newmont Corporation, regarding the Trinity Silver Project in Pershing County Nevada.

The Exchange has deemed the Trinity Agreement a "Fundamental Acquisition" as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). As a result, the Company anticipates that, to secure Exchange approval of the Agreement, it will be begin completing an independent technical report in form required by NI 43-101.

In addition, the Company has entered into a marketing and investor awareness agreement with 1123963 B.C. Ltd. (d.b.a. Capitaliz) ("Capitaliz"). The agreement (the "Capitaliz Agreement") is dated September 13, 2025, and under the terms of the agreement, Capitaliz will provide marketing and promotional services to the Company for a period of six months in exchange for a fee of $100,000. Payment for the services under the agreement with Capitaliz will be made from the Company's general working capital. Capitaliz is based in Vancouver. Investor relations services to be provided by Capitaliz will include assisting K9 to develop a corporate marketing strategy and provide marketing and public relations advisory services, help co-ordinate marketing, news flow and events, making introductions to Capitaliz's network of media contacts, Internet and social media marketers, and other such providers, as well as to assist with various other public relations efforts. The services provided will be facilitated by way of digital venues such as programmatic digital marketing, social media marketing, select television broadcasts and radio advertising, e-mail marketing, influencer outreach, and placement of related marketing content on public websites. None of Capitaliz nor its affiliates or associates has any other interest directly or indirectly in the company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest. Capitaliz is at arm's length to K9 and has no other relationship with K9 and does not own any shares of K9.

The Private Placement and the Capitaliz Agreement are subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange, and all securities issued in the private placement will be subject to applicable securities law and Exchange hold periods.

