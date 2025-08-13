West Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2025) - K9 Gold Corp. (TSXV: KNC) (FSE: 5GP0) (OTCQB: WDFCF) ("K9" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for total gross proceeds of $400,000.

Under the Offering, the Company issued 4,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.10 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 for a period of three (3) years from the date of issuance.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid finder's fees totaling $4,000.

Insiders of the Company subscribed for an aggregate of $40,000 worth of Units in the Offering. The participation of insiders constitutes a "related party transaction" under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions but is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements.

All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period expiring December 14, 2025, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for general working capital and exploration activities.

About K9 Gold Corp.

K9 Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing its portfolio of gold and base metal projects in North America. The Company is committed to responsible exploration and the creation of long-term shareholder value.

