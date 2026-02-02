Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2026) - Americore Resources Corp. (TSXV: AMCO) (FSE: 5GP) (OTCQB: AMCOF) ("Americore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a significant step toward near-term value creation through the evaluation of options to monetize historic surface stockpiles at its 100%-owned Trinity Silver Project in Pershing County, Nevada.

With silver prices now exceeding US$100 per ounce, management believes the timing is exceptionally favorable to advance initiatives that could unlock early cash flow potential, accelerate project derisking, and enhance the overall economics of Trinity as the Company works toward development.

Historic estimates indicate the stockpiles may contain approximately 400,000 ounces of silver in oxide material and 365,000 ounces of silver in sulphide material (see Company news release dated December 4, 2025). These materials are already mined, sit at surface, and represent a compelling opportunity to evaluate processing options without the delays typically associated with new mining operations.

The Company cautions that these historic estimates are not considered current Mineral Resources. A Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to classify these estimates as current Mineral Resources, and there is no certainty that further work will result in the delineation of a current Mineral Resource.

Strategic Rationale: Near-Term Optionality in a $100+ Silver Market

Located in Nevada, one of the world's most established and mining-friendly jurisdictions, Trinity benefits from clear permitting processes, strong infrastructure, and a long history of successful silver and gold production.

Americore's Trinity Silver Project is uniquely positioned to benefit from today's silver market dynamics and near-term operational catalysts. The Trinity stockpiles are already mined and located at surface, offering a rare opportunity to evaluate near-term processing and potential cash generation without the timelines and risks associated with new mining operations.

Surface stockpiles allow for efficient sampling, metallurgical testing, and processing analysis. This work also delivers critical data that can be applied across the wider Trinity resource as the project advances.

Americore is reviewing multiple processing pathways, including:

Off-site third-party toll processing, which could enable rapid monetization with limited capital requirements

Construction of an on-site pilot plant, offering greater control over metallurgy, recoveries, and long-term scalability

In parallel, the Company will initiate a comprehensive sampling and metallurgical testing program designed to confirm grades, optimize recoveries, and establish the most efficient processing flowsheet.

Management views this work as a strategic catalyst, providing:

Potential near-term economic upside

Critical metallurgical data applicable to the broader Trinity resource

A meaningful step toward advancing the project to a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA)

Planned Field Program

The initial field program will focus on accurately defining the metal content and processing characteristics of the stockpiles and is expected to include:

Reverse circulation (RC) drilling

Backhoe trenching

Updated metallurgical and mineralogical testing

Results from this work will guide processing decisions and economic evaluations. The Company anticipates engaging an independent consultant to assist in metallurgical, engineering, and economic analysis.

All necessary permits will be obtained from the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection, a well-established regulatory framework in one of the world's premier mining jurisdictions.

Exploration Momentum Continues at Trinity

Americore is also pleased to report that the previously announced drone magnetometer survey over the Trinity property has been successfully completed (see Company news release dated January 11, 2026). Data processing and interpretation are underway, with results expected to support upcoming drill targeting and structural interpretation.

Near-term exploration plans include drilling 5 to 10 core holes twinning historic drill holes to:

Verify historic data

Provide fresh material for metallurgical testing

This work is expected to be followed by a program of step-out RC drilling, forming the foundation for a new Mineral Resource estimate and positioning Trinity for its next stage of advancement.

Management Commentary

"With silver trading above US$100 per ounce, Trinity offers exceptional leverage to rising metal prices," said Jeff Poloni, Chief Executive Officer of Americore Resources Corp.

"Evaluating the monetization of historic stockpiles is a highly strategic move. It provides potential near-term value, delivers critical metallurgical insights, and helps accelerate Trinity toward a PEA. Importantly, this work complements our broader exploration strategy and reinforces our focus on advancing Trinity in a disciplined, shareholder-focused manner."

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Chris M. Healey, P.Geo., Chief Geologist and Director of Americore Resources Corp., a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101.

