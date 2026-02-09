Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2026) - Americore Resources Corp. (TSXV: AMCO) (FSE: 5GP) (OTCQB: AMCOF) ("Americore" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on activities at its 100%-owned Trinity Silver Project in Pershing County, Nevada.

Drone Magnetometer survey

All data have now been received for the recently completed drone-magnetometer survey. The survey was flown by Pioneer Exploration Consultants of Ottawa, ON. The magnetometer survey was designed to identify any and all structures within an approximate 6 kilometers of strike running in a SW-NE direction, with the Trinity open pit at its centre. The survey comprised approximately 350 line-km. A comprehensive review and interpretation of the data will now be undertaken.

Data Review and Compilation

Review and compilation of the approximately 300 gigabytes of data Americore received from the vendor of the Trinity Silver project continues. Of note, we have discovered data for five core holes drilled in and around the historic open pit which were never included in previously reported historical resource estimates, as reported in the Company's NI 43-101 Technical Report on the property (Technical Report on the Trinity Project, Pershing County, Nevada, authored by Jeffery Bickel, RESPEC, Reno NV, dated October 28, 2025). One of the holes was drilled in the area of what is now the open pit, and so the top portion of this hole has been mined (as noted in the table below).

These core holes were drilled by US Borax in 1985. At that time, the standard practise at Borax was to analyze all samples at their own U.S. Borax Research Corp (USBRC) facilities. Certification of assay laboratories is a relatively recent development, and Borax's drilling at Trinity took place before certification was widely used as an industry standard. The Qualified Person is not aware of any QA/QC program that was applied by Borax.

The holes were all drilled vertically. Since it is believed that the mineralization is structurally controlled, it is not possible to estimate true widths at this stage of our knowledge of the deposit.

Data Verification

The data for these core holes comprises hand written geological logs and print outs of depth intervals with silver values from USBRC. While it is the Qualified Person's belief that U.S Borax followed industry standards at the time of the drilling, the reader is cautioned that the Qualified Person has been unable to verify and validate the accuracy of these results from the available data.

Table of core hole locations in Trinity Pit area

Hole ID UTM coords Collar elevation (ft) Dip Total depth (ft) Easting northing SC-1 363539 4473234 5344.42 -90 330 SC-2 363145 4472930 5260.34 -90 283 SC-3 363572 4473313 5241.63 -90 255 SC-4 363494 4473185 5346.03 -90 417 SC-5 363604 4473234 5276.97 -90 287

Table of core hole intersections in Trinity Pit area

Hole ID From To Interval g/t (ppm)

Ag feet SC-1 8.5 330.0 321.5 65.86 incl 160.0 220.0 65.0 220.69









SC-2 0.0 125.0 mined out

125.0 285.0 160.0 70.26 incl 130.0 175.0 45.0 174.32









SC-3 9.0 135.0 126.0 33.48









SC-4 48.5 61.5 13.0 37.50 and 97.5 148.0 50.5 20.91 and 197.0 406.5 209.5 145.98 incl 244.0 397.0 153.0 185.94









SC-5 8.0 254.5 246.5 97.52 incl 84.0 154.0 70.0 128.26 and 205.5 229.0 23.5 162.69

Management Commentary

"The evaluation of the drone survey over the next few weeks will allow us a better understanding of not only the historic resource but also the alteration halo extending from the pit," said Jeff Poloni, Chief Executive Officer of Americore Resources Corp.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Chris M. Healey, P.Geo., Chief Geologist and Director of Americore Resources Corp., a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101.

