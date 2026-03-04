Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2026) - Americore Resources Corp. (TSXV: AMCO) (FSE: 5GP) (OTCQB: AMCOF) ("Americore" or the "Company") is pleased to report on activities at its 100%-owned Trinity Silver Project in Pershing County, Nevada.

Drone Magnetometer survey

All data have now been received for the recently completed drone-magnetometer survey. The survey was flown by Pioneer Exploration Consultants of Ottawa, ON. The magnetometer survey was designed to identify any and all structures within an approximate 6 kilometers of strike running in a SW-NE direction, with the Trinity open pit at its centre. The survey comprised approximately 350 line-km.

Campbell and Walker Geophysics has been contracted to perform a comprehensive review and interpretation of this newly acquired data. The review will incorporate all available historic geophysical data in the company's possession.

Drill Permitting

In anticipation of a Q2 2026 drill program designed to confirm the data available in the historic drill data base, the permitting process has now been initiated. This will include permitting for work on both BLM land and fee land. The BLM permitting will require a Notice of Disturbance less than 5 acres. For drilling on the Fee land, permitting is regulated by the Bureau of Mining Regulation and Reclamation (BMRR), Nevada Division of Environmental Protection (NDEP).

Management Commentary

"We continue to systematically move the Trinity Project forward. The objective of the exploration plan, which includes both confirmation and expansion drilling, is to move the resource from Inferred to Indicated which will then become the foundation for a new mineral resource estimate," said Jeff Poloni, Chief Executive Officer of Americore Resources Corp.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Chris M. Healey, P.Geo., Chief Geologist and Director of Americore Resources Corp., a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101.

