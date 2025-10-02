In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Concorde International Group Ltd. (CIGL) - up 53% at $3.94 Fermi Inc. Common Stock (FRMI) - up 13% at $36.99 Kodiak AI, Inc. (KDK) - up 13% at $6.76 AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) - up 12% at $12.45 Angel Studios, Inc. (ANGX) - up 11% at $8.51 Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (SPRB) - up 9% at $9.75 K Wave Media Ltd. (KWM)- up 9% at $2.66 Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (SHLS) - up 8% at $8.59 StableX Technologies, Inc. (SBLX) - up 7% at $5.65

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Uni-Fuels Holdings Limited (UFG) - down 51% at $2.42 Akanda Corp. (AKAN) - down 13% at $2.91 Equifax Inc. (EFX) - down 11% at $224.57 TransUnion (TRU) - down 11% at $73.24 Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (BOLT) - down 11% at $4.99 Dogwood Therapeutics, Inc. (DWTX) - down 8% at $6.50 Galaxy Payroll Group Limited (GLXG) - down 8% at $4.52 Old Market Capital Corporation (OMCC) - down 7% at $5.08 Entero Therapeutics, Inc. (ENTO) - down 7% at $3.96 Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (FLUX) - down 7% at $3.74

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - At 7:50 a.m. ET on Thursday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Thursday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Thursday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX