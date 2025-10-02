OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - At 7:50 a.m. ET on Thursday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.
In the Green - Premarket GainersThe following stocks are trading higher in Thursday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:
- Concorde International Group Ltd. (CIGL) - up 53% at $3.94
- Fermi Inc. Common Stock (FRMI) - up 13% at $36.99
- Kodiak AI, Inc. (KDK) - up 13% at $6.76
- AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) - up 12% at $12.45
- Angel Studios, Inc. (ANGX) - up 11% at $8.51
- Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (SPRB) - up 9% at $9.75
- K Wave Media Ltd. (KWM)- up 9% at $2.66
- Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (SHLS) - up 8% at $8.59
- StableX Technologies, Inc. (SBLX) - up 7% at $5.65
In the Red - Premarket LosersThe following stocks are trading lower in Thursday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:
- Uni-Fuels Holdings Limited (UFG) - down 51% at $2.42
- Akanda Corp. (AKAN) - down 13% at $2.91
- Equifax Inc. (EFX) - down 11% at $224.57
- TransUnion (TRU) - down 11% at $73.24
- Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (BOLT) - down 11% at $4.99
- Dogwood Therapeutics, Inc. (DWTX) - down 8% at $6.50
- Galaxy Payroll Group Limited (GLXG) - down 8% at $4.52
- Old Market Capital Corporation (OMCC) - down 7% at $5.08
- Entero Therapeutics, Inc. (ENTO) - down 7% at $3.96
- Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (FLUX) - down 7% at $3.74
