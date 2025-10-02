Anzeige
Newsmax Inc.: Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy to Deliver Keynote Address at Maxim Group's 2025 Growth Summit

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2025 / Newsmax Inc. (NYSE:NMAX) ("Newsmax" or the "Company") today announced that the Company will participate in the Maxim Group 2025 Growth Summit taking place October 22-October 23, 2025, at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City.

Christopher Ruddy, Chief Executive Officer of Newsmax, will deliver the keynote address on October 23 and the Company's management will also be available for 1-on-1 meetings that day.

For more information, or to schedule a meeting with management, please contact your Maxim Group representative.

About Newsmax
Newsmax Inc. is listed on the NYSE (NMAX) and operates, through Newsmax Broadcasting LLC, one of the nation's leading news outlets, the Newsmax channel. The fourth highest-rated network is carried on all major pay TV providers. Newsmax's media properties reach more than 40 million Americans regularly through Newsmax TV, the Newsmax App, its popular website Newsmax.com, and publications such as Newsmax Magazine. Through its social media accounts, Newsmax reaches 20 million combined followers. Reuters Institute says Newsmax is one of the top U.S. news brands and Forbes has called Newsmax "a news powerhouse."

For more information, please visit Investor Relations | Newsmax Inc.

Investor Contacts
Newsmax Investor Relations
ir@newsmax.com

SOURCE: Newsmax Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/newsmax-ceo-christopher-ruddy-to-deliver-keynote-address-at-maxim-groups-2025-1080616

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
