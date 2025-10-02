NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2025) - Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") is pleased to report the identification of a large, multi-kilometer Cu-Mo-Au porphyry-style target at surface within its 100%-owned Tahami Center Project in Antioquia, Colombia. Located approximately 2.5 kilometers northeast of the Company's active drill program at Tahami South, the target spans a 2.0 by 1.4-kilometer footprint and exhibits hallmark porphyry characteristics confirmed by surface mapping, mineralogy, and geochemical anomalies.

Importantly, multiple artisanal gold workings are active within the footprint, confirming near-surface gold mineralization and reinforcing the system's potential as a preserved porphyry system with a vertically zoned epithermal overprint.

Key Highlights

Large Surface Footprint: 2.0 km x 1.4 km target with preliminary mapped porphyry-style alteration and veinlets.

2.0 km x 1.4 km target with preliminary mapped porphyry-style alteration and veinlets. High-Sulfidation Epithermal Overprint: Presence of a preserved lithocap with advanced argillic alteration (alunite-pyrophyllite-dickite-kaolinite) confirms a high-sulfidation system at surface. These environments are globally recognized for hosting high-grade gold zones and often occur above or adjacent to copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry systems, supporting the interpretation of a vertically zoned, mineralized system.

Presence of a preserved lithocap with advanced argillic alteration (alunite-pyrophyllite-dickite-kaolinite) confirms a high-sulfidation system at surface. These environments are globally recognized for hosting high-grade gold zones and often occur above or adjacent to copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry systems, supporting the interpretation of a vertically zoned, mineralized system. Complete Porphyry Signature: Potassic (biotite-magnetite), quartz-sericitic and advanced argillic zones confirmed by Terraspec analysis.

Potassic (biotite-magnetite), quartz-sericitic and advanced argillic zones confirmed by Terraspec analysis. Veinlet Suite: Full porphyry veinlet sequence (A, M, EB, B, D) identified across multiple stations.

Full porphyry veinlet sequence (A, M, EB, B, D) identified across multiple stations. Surface Mineralization : Copper oxides, molybdenite, chalcocite, chalcopyrite and copper sulfates (chalcanthite, brochantite) observed in outcrops.

: Copper oxides, molybdenite, chalcocite, chalcopyrite and copper sulfates (chalcanthite, brochantite) observed in outcrops. Preliminary Geochemistry: Preliminary rock channels with 2.10m @ 0.12% Cu, 301 ppm Mo, 0.10 g/t Au; stream sediments return up to 304.5 ppm Cu, 66 ppm Mo, 0.29 g/t Au, and gold in pan.

Preliminary rock channels with 2.10m @ 0.12% Cu, 301 ppm Mo, 0.10 g/t Au; stream sediments return up to 304.5 ppm Cu, 66 ppm Mo, 0.29 g/t Au, and gold in pan. Strategic Location: Within the same corridor as Aris Mining's Segovia operations and just 2.5 km from Quimbaya's current drill pads.

Figure 1. District Location Map: Tahami South Project and Tahami Center Project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11347/268861_e6b48ffd5468a922_001full.jpg

"This kind of result doesn't come as a surprise, it's the outcome of years spent assembling a high-quality portfolio in a region we know well," said Alexandre P. Boivin, CEO of Quimbaya Gold.

"What we're seeing at surface, including artisanal mining within the footprint, is a direct reflection of the geological potential we believed was there from the beginning. The fact that it's so close to where we're actively drilling at Tahami South makes it a natural extension of our exploration work and a testament to the strength of the entire Quimbaya team."

Contextual Significance

Colombia is globally recognized for its high-grade epithermal gold veins, particularly in the Segovia belt, but porphyry systems, especially those with Cu-Mo-Au potential, remain one of the country's most underexplored geological domains. The scale, preservation, and surface expression of the mineralized system at Tahami suggest a rare geological setting with clear exploration potential. With one of the few consolidated land positions in the region, Quimbaya is well positioned to advance porphyry and high-sulfidation exploration in one of Colombia's most productive gold districts.

Technical Overview

Surface mapping and geochemical sampling have delineated a porphyry type system consistent with preserved high-level mineralization.

Alteration Zonation: Potassic Sodic: Biotite-magnetite ± Albite Phyllic overprint: Quartz-sericite Advanced argillic lithocap: Alunite-pyrophyllite-dickite-kaolinite, confirmed by Terraspec (Universidad Nacional de Colombia)

Veinlet Types: A, M, EB, B, and D veinlets mapped, consistent with well-developed porphyry systems.

Mineralization Observations: Chalcopyrite, chalcocite, molybdenite in outcrops Secondary copper sulfates (chalcanthite, brochantite) at surface Visible gold observed during stream sediment panning



Figure 2. Preliminary geochemistry: the first two prospects have been identified in the property related with high mineralisation of copper/molybdenite and epithermal gold veins.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11347/268861_e6b48ffd5468a922_002full.jpg

Table 1. Robusta Prospect underground channel rock sampling highlights

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11347/268861_e6b48ffd5468a922_003full.jpg

* Pending assay results for 54 meters of underground channel rock samples

Table 2. Stream sediments sampling highlights

Prospect Sample_id Type Au ppb Cu ppm Mo ppm Robusta QG_000221 Stream Sediments 8.00 137.60 66.00 Robusta QG_000230 Stream Sediments 7.00 304.50 19.00 Robusta QG_000238 Stream Sediments 289.00 133.10 24.00 Bourbon QG_000236 Stream Sediments 123.00 157.80 27.00

* Pending multi-element assay results for 8 stream sediment samples

Figure 3. Porphyry Footprint outcrops with strong alteration zones, and porphyry type veinlets.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11347/268861_e6b48ffd5468a922_004full.jpg

"Identifying a textbook porphyry system with visible copper and molybdenite at surface, and active gold extraction from epithermal veins strongly validates our district-scale model at Tahami," said Ricardo Sierra, VP Exploration of Quimbaya Gold. "The alteration zoning, veinlet architecture, and early geochemical signatures are highly consistent with porphyry copper systems globally."

Figure 4. Porphyry Footprint outcrops with strong Advance Argillic alteration and quartz-sericitic alteration.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11347/268861_e6b48ffd5468a922_005full.jpg

Figure 5. Porphyry type veinlets stockwork and mineralisation. Chalcopyrite (Cpy), Chalcocite (Cc), Chalcanthite (Chal), Brochantite (Bro), Magnetite (Mt).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11347/268861_e6b48ffd5468a922_006full.jpg

Sample preparation and analysis

Quimbaya Gold used SGS laboratory to prepare and assay samples collected on the Tahami Project. These include SGS Medellin and SGS Peru for preparation and analysis. SGS preparation and Fire Analysis in the SGS laboratory in Medellin Colombia, and SGS multielement analysis located in Peru.

Rock samples delivered to SGS were prepared in Medellin, samples were received and labelled, dry at 100°C +- 5°C, primary crushing in a jaw crusher to 95% passing 20 mesh, secondary crushing with roll mill ant slow revolution, cleaning with compressed air and quartz, with 85% passing 10 mesh, with every 10 sampled control and granulometry, riffle split coarse crushed sample in jones splitter, to extract 250 to 500 gr; Pulverization of samples is completed in a ring mill, with >95% passing 140 sieve and cleaning with clean sand. Samples were assayed for Fire Assay for Au in Medellin using FAA313 and FAG303 method, and multielement analysis in Peru using ICP40B0 method.

Stream sediments samples delivered to SGS were prepared in Medellin, samples were received and labelled, previously air drying (inhouse) and dry at 60°C +- 5°C, 100% passing -80 mesh; pulverization of samples is completed in a ring mill, with >95% passing -140 sieve and cleaning with clean sand. Samples were assayed for Fire Assay for Au in Medellin using FAA313, FAG303 and AAS12C method, and multielement analysis in Peru using ICP40B, in line with QA/QC best practices.

The insertion rate is acceptable for CRM's, field duplicates and blanks. Quimbaya Gold procedures require 7 blanks, 3 duplicates and 3 CRM's (OREAS 501d, OREAS 506) per 104 samples submitted for the current Batch_031, Batch_032 and Batch_035. To date Quimbaya Gold an insertion percentage of 12.5%, sufficient to judge the quality of sampling and assaying. The author reviewed QAQC and expresses satisfaction that they generally demonstrate a high degree of accuracy at the assaying SGS laboratory. Standard deviations were used as control gates for submitted CRM's (3x and 2x).

Qualified Person

Quimbaya's disclosure of technical and scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Ricardo Sierra (AusIMM), the Vice President Exploration for the company, who serves as a Qualified Person under the definition of National Instrument NI-43 101.

Regulatory Disclosure Update

Further to the Company's news release dated September 22, 2025, Quimbaya Gold Inc. wishes to clarify and amend its previous disclosure regarding investor relations and promotional activity, in accordance with CSE Policy 7.3(1). The Company has entered into agreements with three independent third parties. CEO.CA Technologies Ltd. (1600 - 595 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC V7X 1L3, Canada; info@ceo.ca; 1-800-665-5300) was retained to provide sponsored banner placements and digital awareness campaigns on www.ceo.ca for a term of three months beginning September 18, 2025, for a total cash consideration of C$15,000. TNM Media Group (The Northern Miner, 365 Bloor Street East, 16th Floor, Toronto, Ontario M4W 3L4, Canada; info@northernminer.com; 416-510-6789) was engaged to deliver sponsored content, banner advertising, and investor outreach across its digital platforms at www.northernminer.com, beginning September 20, 2025, for a four-month term and total compensation of C$20,000. Lastly, Spark Newswire Inc. (Suite 800, 885 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 3H1, Canada; steve@sparknewswire.com; 647-800-1885) was contracted to amplify press releases and conduct promotional marketing through targeted financial media and digital channels, commencing September 18, 2025, for a period of four months and total compensation of US$75,000. Spark's distribution platforms include www.sparknewswire.com, its affiliate www.spartantrading.com, and major newswire distribution services such as PR Newswire (www.newswire.ca), Cision (www.cision.ca), and GlobeNewswire (www.globenewswire.com). None of these service providers hold any securities or options in Quimbaya Gold Inc., and all engagements are conducted on a fully independent basis.

About Quimbaya

Quimbaya aims to discover gold resources through exploration and acquisition of mining properties in the prolific gold mining districts of Colombia. Managed by an experienced team in the mining sector, Quimbaya is focused on three projects in the regions of Segovia (Tahami Project), Puerto Berrio (Berrio Project), and Abejorral (Maitamac Project), all located in Antioquia Province, Colombia.

Cautionary Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. Generally, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "expects" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". Forward-looking statements herein include statements and information regarding the Offering's intended use of proceeds, any exercise of Warrants, the future plans for the Company, including any expectations of growth or market momentum, future expectations for the gold sector generally, the Colombian gold sector more particularly, or how global or local market trends may affect the Company, intended exploration on any of the Company's properties and any results thereof, the strength of the Company's mineral property portfolio, the potential discovery and potential size of the discovery of minerals on any property of the Company's, including Tahami South, the aims and goals of the Company, and other forward-looking information. Forward-looking information by its nature is based on assumptions and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Quimbaya to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These assumptions include, but are not limited to, that the Company's exploration and other activities will proceed as expected. The future outcomes that relate to forward-looking statements may be influenced by many factors, including but not limited to: future planned development and other activities on the Company's mineral properties; an inability to finance the Company; obtaining required permitting on the Company's mineral properties in a timely manner; any adverse changes to the planned operations of the Company's mineral properties; failure by the Company for any reason to undertake expected exploration programs; achieving and maintaining favourable relationships with local communities; mineral exploration results that are poorer or better than expected; prices for gold remaining as expected; currency exchange rates remaining as expected; availability of funds for the Company's projects; prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation); no labour-related disruptions; no unplanned delays or interruptions in scheduled construction and production; all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals are received in a timely manner; the Offering proceeds being received as anticipated; all requisite regulatory and stock exchange approvals for the Offering are obtained in a timely fashion; investor participation in the Offering; and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. Although Quimbaya's management believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Furthermore, should one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements or information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of Quimbaya as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Except as required by law, Quimbaya does not expect to update forward-looking statements and information continually as conditions change.

