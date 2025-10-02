RedChip Companies, Inc.: Join 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals' Exclusive Live Investor Webinar and Q&A Session on October 22

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2025 / RedChip Companies will host an investor webinar with 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP)(NASDAQ:SXTPW), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing new medicines for vector-borne diseases, on October 22, 2025, at 4:15 p.m. ET. The event will feature 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals' CEO Geoffrey Dow, PhD.

Dr. Dow will highlight the potential of ARAKODA® (tafenoquine), an FDA-approved antimalarial developed with the U.S. Army, and its expanding commercial footprint in the U.S. He will also outline the company's plan to expand FDA approval for tafenoquine to babesiosis-a growing tick-borne illness, incidence of which, management believes is vastly underrepresented by CDC estimates and for which there is no FDA-approved therapy. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has two clinical trials (hospitalized babesiosis patients and relapsing patients) underway, and initiation of a third planned near-term.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has Orphan Drug status for tafenoquine for babesiosis and patent exclusivity for the malaria indication through 2035.

A live Q&A session with management will follow the presentation.

To register for the free webinar, please visit: https://www.redchip.com/webinar/SXTP/88177419350

Questions can be pre-submitted to SXTP@redchip.com or online during the live event.

About 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc., founded in 2010, specializes in developing and marketing new medicines for the treatment and prevention of vector-borne diseases that affect the lives of millions of people. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. achieved FDA approval of its lead product, ARAKODA® (tafenoquine), for malaria prevention in 2018. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. also collaborates with prominent research organizations in the U.S., Australia, and Singapore. The 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. mission has been supported through in-kind funding from the U.S. Department of War and private institutional investors including Knight Therapeutics Inc., a Canadian-based pan-American specialty pharmaceutical company. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Washington D.C., with a majority-owned subsidiary in Australia. Learn more at www.60degreespharma.com.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. For 33 years, RedChip has delivered concrete, measurable results for its clients.

