RedChip Companies, Inc.: Processa Pharmaceuticals and 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / December 26, 2025 / RedChip Companies will air interviews with Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:PCSA) and 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV this Saturday, December 27, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

David Young, PharmD, PhD, Founder and President, Research and Development, of Processa Pharmaceuticals, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss the Company's Next Generation Cancer (NGC) platform and provide a clinical update on its ongoing Phase 2 study of NGC-Cap, the combination of PCS6422 and capecitabine, in patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. Dr. Young highlights preliminary Phase 2 data demonstrating that NGC-Cap significantly increases exposure to capecitabine's cancer-killing metabolites while maintaining a safety profile comparable to standard capecitabine therapy. He also addresses the program's differentiated pharmacologic profile, including reduced exposure to toxic catabolite metabolites associated with dose-limiting side effects, and outlines the Company's planned interim analysis expected in early 2026.

Geoffrey Dow, PhD, CEO of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss the Company's mission to combat infectious diseases with innovative, small-molecule therapeutics. Dr. Dow will highlight the potential of ARAKODA (tafenoquine), an FDA-approved antimalarial developed with the U.S. Army, and its expanding commercial footprint in the U.S. He will also outline the company's plan to expand FDA approval for tafenoquine to babesiosis-a growing tick-borne illness, incidence of which management believes is vastly underrepresented by CDC estimates and for which there is no FDA-approved therapy. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has two clinical trials (hospitalized babesiosis patients and relapsing patients) underway, and initiation of a third planned near-term. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has Orphan Drug status for tafenoquine for babesiosis and patent exclusivity for the malaria indication through 2035.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Processa is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing the Next Generation Cancer (NGC) drugs with improved safety and efficacy. Processa's NGC drugs are modifications of existing FDA-approved oncology therapies resulting in an alteration of the metabolism and/or distribution of these drugs while maintaining the existing mechanisms of killing the cancer cells. By combining its novel oncology pipeline with proven cancer-killing active molecules and its Regulatory Science Approach, Processa's strategy is to develop more effective therapy options with improved tolerability for cancer patients through an efficient regulatory path. In addition to its core oncology programs, Processa is actively pursuing strategic partnerships for non-oncology assets to unlock additional value.

About 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc., founded in 2010, specializes in developing and commercializing new medicines for the treatment and prevention of vector-borne disease. The Company achieved U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of its lead product, ARAKODA (tafenoquine), for malaria prevention, in 2018. ARAKODA is commercially available in the U.S. and Australia. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. also collaborates with prominent research and academic organizations in the U.S. and Australia. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Washington, D.C., with a subsidiary in Australia. Learn more at www.60degreespharma.com.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992 as a small-cap research firm, RedChip gained early recognition for initiating coverage on emerging blue chip companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Daktronics, Winnebago, and Nike. Over the past 33 years, RedChip has evolved into a full-service investor relations and media firm, delivering concrete, measurable results for its clients, which have included U.S. Steel, Perfumania, Cidara Therapeutics, and Celsius Holdings, among others. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more. RedChip also offers RedChat, a proprietary AI-powered chatbot that analyzes SEC filings and corporate disclosures for all Nasdaq and NYSE-listed companies, giving investors instant, on-demand insights.

