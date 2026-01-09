RedChip Companies, Inc.: Alliance Entertainment and Processa Pharmaceuticals Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / January 9, 2026 / RedChip Companies will air interviews with Alliance Entertainment Holding Corp. (Nasdaq:AENT) and Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:PCSA) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV this Saturday, January 10, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

AENT: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/aent_access

PCSA: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/pcsa_access

Bruce Ogilvie, Executive Chairman of Alliance Entertainment, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss Alliance Entertainment's position at the center of the entertainment and pop culture collectibles ecosystem. Ogilvie highlights the Company's expanding portfolio of exclusive distribution and licensing partnerships - including its exclusive U.S. and Canada physical media relationship with Paramount Pictures - and the growing contribution from proprietary brands such as Handmade by Robots. He also outlines how Alliance's Consumer Direct Fulfillment model, now representing more than one-third of revenue, is driving scalable growth across e-commerce channels while improving profitability. In addition, Ogilvie spotlights the Company's recent margin expansion, strengthening balance sheet, and long-term strategy to compound earnings by leveraging automation, exclusive content, and disciplined M&A across high-demand collectible categories.

David Young, PharmD, PhD, Founder and President, Research and Development, of Processa Pharmaceuticals, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss the Company's Next Generation Cancer (NGC) platform and provide a clinical update on its ongoing Phase 2 study of NGC-Cap, the combination of PCS6422 and capecitabine, in patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. Dr. Young highlights preliminary Phase 2 data demonstrating that NGC-Cap significantly increases exposure to capecitabine's cancer-killing metabolites while maintaining a safety profile comparable to standard capecitabine therapy. He also addresses the program's differentiated pharmacologic profile, including reduced exposure to toxic catabolite metabolites associated with dose-limiting side effects, and outlines the Company's planned interim analysis expected in early 2026.

AENT and PCSA are clients of RedChip Companies. Please read our full disclosure at https://www.redchip.com/legal/disclosures.

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ: AENT) is a premier distributor and fulfillment partner for the entertainment and pop culture collectibles industry. With more than 340,000 unique in-stock SKUs - including over 57,300 exclusive titles across compact discs, vinyl LPs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games - Alliance offers the largest selection of physical media in the market. Our vast catalog also includes licensed merchandise, toys, retro gaming products, and collectibles, serving over 35,000 retail locations and powering e-commerce fulfillment for leading retailers. The company's growing collectibles portfolio includes Handmade by Robots, a stylized vinyl figure line featuring licensed characters from leading entertainment franchises. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, exclusive licensing partnerships, and a capital-light, scalable infrastructure, Alliance is a trusted partner to the world's top entertainment brands and retailers. Our omnichannel platform connects collectors and fans to the products, franchises, and experiences they love - across formats and generations. For more information, visit www.aent.com.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Processa is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing the Next Generation Cancer (NGC) drugs with improved safety and efficacy. Processa's NGC drugs are modifications of existing FDA-approved oncology therapies resulting in an alteration of the metabolism and/or distribution of these drugs while maintaining the existing mechanisms of killing the cancer cells. By combining its novel oncology pipeline with proven cancer-killing active molecules and its Regulatory Science Approach, Processa's strategy is to develop more effective therapy options with improved tolerability for cancer patients through an efficient regulatory path. In addition to its core oncology programs, Processa is actively pursuing strategic partnerships for non-oncology assets to unlock additional value.

For more information, visit our website at www.processapharma.com.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992 as a small-cap research firm, RedChip gained early recognition for initiating coverage on emerging blue chip companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Daktronics, Winnebago, and Nike. Over the past 33 years, RedChip has evolved into a full-service investor relations and media firm, delivering concrete, measurable results for its clients, which have included U.S. Steel, Perfumania, Cidara Therapeutics, and Celsius Holdings, among others. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more. RedChip also offers RedChat, a proprietary AI-powered chatbot that analyzes SEC filings and corporate disclosures for all Nasdaq and NYSE-listed companies, giving investors instant, on-demand insights.

To learn more about RedChip's products and services, please visit:

https://www.redchip.com/corporate/investor_relations

"Discovering Tomorrow's Blue Chips Today"

Follow RedChip on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/redchip/

Follow RedChip on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RedChipCompanies

Follow RedChip on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/redchipcompanies/

Follow RedChip on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RedChip

Follow RedChip on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@redchip

Follow RedChip on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-3068340

Subscribe to our Mailing List: https://www.redchip.com/newsletter/latest

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

1-407-644-4256

info@redchip.com

SOURCE: RedChip Companies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/alliance-entertainment-and-processa-pharmaceuticals-interviews-t-1125952