Versatile yellow-green represents resilience, optimism and self-expression

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced Secret Safari (PPG1110-4) as its 2026 Color of the Year. A versatile yellow-green, Secret Safari balances soothing comfort with a touch of energy and vitality, making it suitable for a wide range of applications. The shade is part of PPG's 2026 global color theme, Parallels, which includes three distinct palettes: Authentic, Visionary and Expressive.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251002304338/en/

PPG announced Secret Safari (PPG1110-4) as its 2026 Color of the Year. A versatile yellow-green, the color balances soothing comfort with energy and vitality, making it suitable for a wide range of applications.

Secret Safari was selected by PPG's global team of color experts following ongoing research and collaboration across regions and industries. The annual color selection process includes analysis of international trends in architecture, design, consumer behavior and material innovation. The resulting shade is a key influence in interior design but also extends to applications in consumer goods, industrial coatings, automotive finishes and beyond.

"Secret Safari is a versatile shade that adapts to its surroundings," said Irina Hanhisalo, PPG color category lead, Architectural Coatings. "It evokes a sense of calm in natural daylight and reveals layered depth in shadowed or low-light settings, making it a versatile choice for both residential interiors and commercial spaces."

The Parallels theme explores how collective global influences result in diverse individual responses. Each of the three palettes offers a unique design direction:

Authentic: Earthy tones and natural textures that emphasize simplicity and connection to the environment.

Earthy tones and natural textures that emphasize simplicity and connection to the environment. Visionary: Balanced contrasts and bold accents that support forward-thinking design.

Balanced contrasts and bold accents that support forward-thinking design. Expressive: Vibrant hues and dynamic combinations that celebrate creativity and personal style.

Secret Safari complements all three palettes, offering customers a flexible foundation for color layering and spatial storytelling. Its botanical aesthetic makes it especially effective in interiors that aim to feel connected to nature. In hospitality settings, the shade creates a relaxing atmosphere, while in residential spaces, it evokes a bold, contemporary feel. The color's ability to shift with changing light adds dimension and visual interest to walls, cabinetry and soft furnishings.

In industrial design and consumer product design applications, Secret Safari is a bold yet grounded choice, eliciting emotions of tranquility, natural connection, sophistication and balance. Its connection to nature brings perceptions of durability and freshness, making it a strong choice for products that emphasize calm and understated elegance.

PPG's color expertise extends beyond trend selection. With advanced tinting technology and a comprehensive range of services, the company enables customers to achieve precise color matching and consistent results across applications. Whether used as wall paint, furniture finish, or decorative accent, a wide range of PPG's products can be formulated in Secret Safari to meet any design and performance need.

To explore Secret Safari and the full 2026 color trends, visit ppg.com/color.

