VisionWave Holdings, Inc: VisionWave Completes Another Successful Pilot with a U.S. Tier-1 Defense Company, Advancing Collaboration on Unmanned, Sensing, and APS Solutions

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) ("VisionWave" or the "Company") today announced it has completed another successful pilot - this time with a U.S. tier-1 defense company and has received payment for the customer's purchase of evaluation samples from the pilot. The engagement focused on unmanned use cases, high-fidelity sensing, and Active Protection System (APS) solutions, and follows VisionWave's recently completed five-day live-fire campaign in the UAE with a government-owned defense partner.

"This additional successful pilot may indicate potential interest in VisionWave's capabilities," said Noam Kenig, Chief Executive Officer of VisionWave. "Our teams are already working with the customer's engineering group on system integration and combined development aligned to target platforms and mission profiles. We view this as a strong vote of confidence from a major defense company in our solutions and engineering capabilities, and further evidence of growing interest in our approach."

Business highlights

Validation through repeat engagement: Another successful pilot indicates sustained market interest and a potential path to continued collaboration with large defense companies.

Post-pilot purchase : The customer's purchase of evaluation sample units following the pilot is believed to signal confidence in the solution and the pilot's success.

Deeper technical engagement : Joint working sessions are underway to define interfaces and packaging aligned with the customer's solutions and architecture.

Engineering collaboration : Cross-functional teams are co-developing system integration plans to combine VisionWave technology into the defense partner's platforms.

NRE pathway: As integration milestones are reached, it is the intent to define non-recurring engineering (NRE) to complete platform-specific integration and maturation activities.

Next steps

VisionWave and the customer intend to evaluate (i) targeted integration work packages, (ii) NRE-based customization aligned to platform needs, and (iii) potential program pursuits where the combined solution could be applicable - each subject to definitive agreements and approvals of which there is no guarantee.

About VisionWave Holdings, Inc.

VisionWave (Nasdaq: VWAV) is a defense technology company specializing in AI-powered sensing, on-edge autonomy, and threat-response systems. The Company's portfolio includes super-resolution radar, multispectral/RF imaging, and the Evolved Intelligence (EI) engine for real-time, on-device perception, prediction, and control across air, land, and sea.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including but not limited to statements regarding potential integrations, NRE customization, program pursuits, purchases of evaluation samples, and future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to additional testing and qualification, export and other regulatory approvals, contract negotiations, funding, competitive pressures, technological changes, market conditions, and other factors described in VisionWave's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Nothing herein guarantees future results; VisionWave undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

