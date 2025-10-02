Willis Lease Finance Corp.: Willis Sustainable Fuels Names Wilton International Home to its Sustainable Aviation Fuel Project

COCONUT CREEK, Fla., Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: WLFC) ("WLFC" or the "Company"), the leading lessor of commercial aircraft engines and global provider of aviation services, announced today that its subsidiary, Willis Sustainable Fuels (UK) Limited ("WSF"), has selected Wilton International in Teesside, a site owned and operated by Sembcorp Utilities (UK) Limited, as the location for its Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) project. The new facility aims to produce 14,000 tonnes of SAF annually beginning in 2028 and is expected to deliver in excess of an 80% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions compared to conventional jet fuel.

"Wilton International offers the strategic location and world-class infrastructure necessary for the next generation of SAF production," said Dr. Amy Ruddock, SVP Strategy, Sustainability and Transformation, at Willis Lease Finance Corporation. "Our selection of Wilton International underscores the pivotal role Teesside will play in the UK's energy transition. By leveraging this site's already renowned capabilities and collaborating with our technology and construction partners, we are advancing the UK's leadership in sustainable aviation and supporting the creation of a robust local supply chain."

It was recently announced that WSF's project was awarded a £2.9 million grant from the UK Department for Transport's Advanced Fuels Fund to support the project from July 2025 to March 2026.

The plant intends to convert sustainable biomethane, sourced from waste, into aviation fuel. WSF is collaborating with Johnson Matthey and Axens as technology partners, with McDermott leading the engineering. The initiative is projected to generate approximately 50 highly-skilled, permanent jobs, with a further 200 roles during construction.

"We are delighted that WSF has chosen Wilton International for its SAF project, which aims to accelerate the UK's net-zero journey," said Mike Patrick, CEO of Sembcorp Energy UK. "Our site provides vital infrastructure, reliable energy and integrated utility services essential for delivering large-scale, low-carbon projects. This partnership reinforces our commitment to enabling the UK's energy transition and strengthens Wilton International's strategic proposition in supporting industrial decarbonization."

For more information on WSF, visit www.willissustainablefuels.com.

About Willis Lease Finance Corporation

Willis Lease Finance Corporation leases large and regional spare commercial aircraft engines, auxiliary power units and aircraft to airlines, aircraft engine manufacturers and maintenance, repair and overhaul providers worldwide. These leasing activities are integrated with various end-of-life solutions for engines and aviation materials provided through Willis Aeronautical Services, Inc. Additionally, through Willis Engine Repair Center®, Jet Centre by Willis, and Willis Aviation Services Limited, the Company's service offerings include Part 145 engine maintenance, aircraft line and base maintenance, aircraft disassembly, parking and storage, airport FBO and ground and cargo handling services. Willis Sustainable Fuels intends to develop, build and operate projects to help decarbonize aviation.

