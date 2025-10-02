AS Harju Elekter Group.: Merger of subsidiaries

In line with AS Harju Elekter Group's strategy to focus on its factory-based manufacturing and exit the retail and wholesale business of electrical materials and equipment, the Group's wholly owned Estonian subsidiaries, AS Harju Elekter and Energo Veritas OÜ, have initiated a merger process. The merger agreement was signed on 01 October 2025.

As a result of the merger, Energo Veritas OÜ (the company being merged) will be consolidated into AS Harju Elekter (the acquiring company), after which Energo Veritas OÜ will be deemed dissolved. The actions required for the merger to take effect will be completed during the first quarter of 2026.

Tiit Atso

Chairman of the Management Board

+372 674 7400