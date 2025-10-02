Andersen Consulting continues to broaden its capabilities through a Collaboration Agreement with NewVision Solutions, a consulting firm specializing in entry strategy, market research, and infrastructure and engineering solutions.

Established in 2008 and based in Bangladesh, NewVision Solutions supports and facilitates foreign investments and helps organizations navigate complex markets through financial due diligence, accounting advisory, joint venture structuring, and infrastructure consulting. The firm's tailored approach serves a broad client base, including public institutions, private companies, and development organizations.

"At NewVision, our goal is to simplify complexity for our clients, whether that means guiding market entry, facilitating investment, or navigating regulatory landscapes," said Tareq Rafi Bhuiyan Jun, managing director of NewVision Solutions. "We bring global experience, local insight, and an unwavering commitment to high-quality outcomes. Our collaboration with Andersen Consulting enables us to elevate our platform and contribute to broader transformation initiatives."

"NewVision Solutions offers clear value through its local expertise and precise execution across market entry and business advisory services," said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. "Integrating their capabilities into our platform enhances our ability to support clients with targeted strategies in high-growth markets."

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 44,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 600 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251002939501/en/

Contacts:

mediainquiries@Andersen.com