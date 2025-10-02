Saint-Gobain North America Launches Sustaining Futures, Raising Communities Program To Build Manufacturing Workforce of Tomorrow

Partnering with high schools, workforce development program will introduce students to world of modern manufacturing through classroom curriculum and plant visits

MALVERN, PA / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2025 / Saint-Gobain North America, a leading manufacturer of light and sustainable building products and high-performance solutions, today launched Sustaining Futures, Raising Communities, a manufacturing workforce development program for high-school students. With the goal of bringing visibility to manufacturing as a valuable and rewarding career path, Saint-Gobain will partner with high schools to help grow local talent. Through a classroom curriculum focused on the real world of manufacturing, along with visits to nearby Saint-Gobain facilities, the program experience will give students an up-close look at the industry and its opportunities.

The program comes as the manufacturing industry faces deep workforce challenges. According to a study by Deloitte and the Manufacturing Institute, the manufacturing sector will require over 3.8 million jobs over the next decade. At its current trajectory, over 1.9 million of those jobs could remain unfilled if action is not taken.1 With Sustaining Futures, Raising Communities, Saint-Gobain aims to reach a new generation of workers who may not otherwise consider manufacturing as a viable career path.

"Our Sustaining Futures, Raising Communities program is a win-win for students, the manufacturing industry and local economies," said Mark Rayfield, President & CEO of Saint-Gobain North America and CertainTeed. "In the manufacturing industry anyone can have a long and successful career, and by bringing manufacturing directly to high schools, we aim to show students the rewarding role they can play in building the future of the industry."

Piloted earlier this year with Granville County Public Schools in Granville County, North Carolina and Shakopee High School in Shakopee, Minnesota, the program has shown early success with participants citing a heightened interest in manufacturing following completion. The program is expected to expand to at least ten additional sites during the 2025-2026 school year, with plans for continued growth throughout the United States and Canada in subsequent school years.

Today's announcement illustrates Saint-Gobain's strong commitment to the communities where it operates. Other recent community initiatives include:

In August, Saint-Gobain's Norton Abrasives plant in Travelers Rest, South Carolina partnered with the Good360 and the City of Travelers Rest to build "welcome home kits" to provide aid to families, including those impacted by Hurricane Helene.

Also in August, CertainTeed Gypsum in Moundsville, West Virginia donated over 27,000 sq. ft. of wallboard to assist in rebuilding efforts after flash flooding in the Town of Triadelphia.

Saint-Gobain regularly works with partners Habitat for Humanity Canada, Homes for Our Troops and Rebuilding Together to help provide shelter for those in need of affordable or specialized housing.

With over 160 locations in the United States and Canada, every current and future member of the company's team plays a vital role in achieving its goals. A current list of job openings at all Saint-Gobain locations can be found on the company's career website.

To learn more about Sustaining Futures, Raising Communities visit www.sustainingfuturesraisingcommunities.com

About Sustaining Futures, Raising Communities

Sustaining Futures, Raising Communities is a manufacturing workforce development program designed to help empower students to build a strong foundation for careers in manufacturing. The program gives students a chance to explore immersive manufacturing environments with a focus on plant jobs, helping them connect what they learn in school to what is possible in the workplace. Sustaining Futures, Raising Communities is part Saint-Gobain North America's broader commitment to manufacturing workforce development.

For more information visit www.sustainingfuturesraisingcommunities.com

About Saint-Gobain

Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The Group, celebrating its 360th anniversary in 2025, remains more committed than ever to its purpose "MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME".

€46.6 billion in sales in 2024

161,000 employees, locations in 80 countries

Committed to achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2050

For more information about Saint-Gobain, visit www.saint-gobain.com and follow us on Twitter @saintgobain

