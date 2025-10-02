

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - World markets evaluated the likely impacts of the U.S. federal government shutdown amidst concerns that the political standoff could impact economic growth.



Wall Street Futures are directionless. Benchmarks in Europe are trading on a mostly positive note. Meanwhile, Asian markets finished trading on a positive note.



The six-currency Dollar Index has edged down while markets held on firmly to rate cut bets. Ten-year bond yields are trading in a mixed manner. Both the crude oil benchmarks extended losses amidst concerns about oversupply. Gold traded not far from the all-time high touched a day earlier. Cryptocurrencies are trading in positive territory.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 46,427.50, down 0.03% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,729.10, up 0.27% Germany's DAX at 24,444.88, up 1.22% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 9,444.25, down 0.02% France's CAC 40 at 8,072.45, up 1.32% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,663.25, up 1.47% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 44,983.50, up 0.97% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,945.90, up 1.13% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,882.78, up 0.52% (Sep 30) Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 27,287.12, up 1.61%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1753, up 0.19% GBP/USD at 1.3479, up 0.01% USD/JPY at 146.88, down 0.13% AUD/USD at 0.6606, down 0.14% USD/CAD at 1.3946, up 0.08% Dollar Index at 97.65, down 0.06%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.106%, down 0.05% Germany at 2.7105%, down 0.13% France at 3.531%, down 0.03% U.K. at 4.7170%, up 0.23% Japan at 1.662%, up 1.03%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Dec) at $65.04, down 0.47%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Nov) at $61.47, down 0.50%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $3,910.90, up 0.34%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $118,933.08, up 1.92% Ethereum at $4,389.96, up 2.18% XRP at $2.97, up 1.64% BNB at $1,050.25, up 2.74% Solana at $226.39, up 4.15%



