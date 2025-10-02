Anzeige
Aflac Incorporated: Aflac Northern Ireland Raises $31,000 for Children's Cancer Unit

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2025 / Originally published on Aflac Newsroom

During National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, employees at Aflac Northern Ireland set out to raise funds for The Children's Cancer Unit Charity (CCUC) with the Three Peaks Challenge, a trek to the Mournes that includes Slieve Binnian, Slieve Commedagh and, finally, an ascent to the top of Slieve Donard.

Aflac Northern Ireland, located in Belfast, is a global IT and cybersecurity center that develops technology and innovative solutions to help support Aflac customers in their greatest time of need. A supporter of CCUC for five years, Aflac Northern Ireland took that commitment to new heights on Sept. 12, when 53 employees swapped their keyboards for hiking boots to help build awareness of pediatric cancer and raise funds for CCUC.

The result: More than £23,000 (about $31,000 USD) were raised and donated to support the Children's Cancer and Haematology Unit at the Royal Victoria Hospital for Sick Children in Belfast.

"Care is at Aflac's core, particularly when it comes to supporting children and families affected by cancer and blood disorders. Through our longstanding collaboration with CCUC, we're able to be there for families during a difficult time," said, Aflac Northern Ireland Head of Talent and Culture Sarah Milliken. "We set out to raise £10,000, but thanks to the enthusiasm of our team, we surpassed that goal and are eager to see every pound go directly to the Children's Cancer and Haematology Unit."

Each year, more than 60 children in Northern Ireland are diagnosed with cancer and blood disorders, and any child with one of these conditions will visit the Children's Cancer Unit at the Royal Victoria Hospital during their treatment journeys. Funds raised during the Three Peaks Challenge will help provide crucial resources such as equipment, as well as training and development for staff.

Aflac Northern Ireland's collaboration with The Children's Cancer Unit Charity builds on Aflac's ongoing global mission to help support children diagnosed with cancer and blood disorders, as well as the medical professionals who care for them.

Since 2020, Aflac Northern Ireland has raised a total of £100,000 (approximately $134,400 USD) - that's in addition to the deliveries of 100 My Special Aflac Ducks® to help bring smiles to children and help them express their feelings through play. My Special Aflac Duck is a cherished robotic companion that uses medical play and realistic motions to emulate emotions and interact with children as they navigate their cancer or sickle cell disease journeys. As part of Aflac's 30-year and nearly $192 million commitment to children and families facing these conditions, the company has given, free of charge, more than 39,000 My Special Aflac Ducks to children with cancer or sickle cell in the United States, Japan and Northern Ireland.

Learn more about Aflac's commitment to providing support for those facing pediatric cancer and blood disorders by visiting AflacChildhoodCancer.org.

Aflac WWHQ | 1932 Wynnton Road | Columbus, GA 31999

Z2500936

EXP 10/26


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Aflac Incorporated on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Aflac Incorporated
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/aflac-incorporated
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Aflac Incorporated



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/aflac-northern-ireland-raises-31-000-for-childrens-cancer-unit-1081123

