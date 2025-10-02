Lithium Corporation Strengthens Rare Earths Position with Approved Claims

ELKO, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2025 / Lithium Corporation (OTCQB:LTUM) ("the Company"), a mineral exploration company committed to advancing North America's energy independence through fostering domestic critical mineral resource exploration and production, is pleased to announce field work during the 2024 and 2025 seasons discovered several discrete areas of enriched Neodymium/Dysprosium and other Rare Earth Element mineralization at its Fluorspar exploration property in southern British Columbia, Canada. Accordingly, the claim blocks in these areas have been realigned to optimize coverage of these features. The Company is conducting fieldwork here to determine the bedrock source of this mineralization noted only in sediments to date.

Lithium Corp. currently has approximately 5,732 acres (2,319 hectares) of claims in this area and is looking at possibly expanding the block to encompass other geologically analogous situations nearby. This discovery is significant, as Neodymium and Dysprosium are highly desired elements for the production of high-efficiency electric motors, and it comes at a time of accelerating government and industry focus on domestic critical mineral development. In July 2025, the U.S. Department of Defense assumed an equity stake in MP Materials in an effort to dramatically accelerate the build-out of an end-to-end U.S. rare earth magnet supply chain to reduce foreign dependency. Lithium Corporation's exploration activities are directly aligned with these national objectives.

Learn more about Lithium Corporation's complete portfolio of lithium, graphite, titanium/rare earth elements, antimony and fluorspar prospects:

https://lithiumcorporation.com/projects/

About Lithium Corporation

Lithium Corporation is a mineral exploration company dedicated to securing North America's energy independence through domestic critical mineral resources. As one of the few Project Generators in North America's critical minerals sector, the Company leverages its extensive exploration expertise to focus on energy metals with the goal of helping achieve energy independence for North America.

The Company's dual operational focus spans two worldclass mining jurisdictions with promising lithium prospects in Nevada, USA, and a diverse portfolio of titanium, rare earth elements, graphite, fluorspar, and antimony properties in British Columbia, Canada. Lithium Corporation is committed to driving a secure and independent energy future for North America through strategic investments in energy metals exploration and related opportunities, such as renewable energy generation and energy storage solutions.

