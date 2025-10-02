T-Mobile International AG: Oscar-Winning Adventurer Jimmy Chin on Staying Connected With T-Satellite: 'Total Game Changer'

With T-Satellite's new data, voice and video capabilities, even the pro athlete and celebrated outdoors filmmaker's most rugged adventures - from Yosemite to the Grand Tetons - now come with a lifeline back home

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2025 / When Jimmy Chin shot the world's first free solo climb of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park in 2017, staying easily connected to his family wasn't an option. On expeditions like that one, it could take days to reach them. Fast forward just a few years, and things look very different. Not only has T-Mobile been named America's Best Network, it now has one that delivers data from space with T-Satellite with Starlink.

And that means Chin can stay connected in places no terrestrial network can reach.

A pro climber and Oscar-winning filmmaker, Chin first put T-Satellite to the test this summer with science YouTuber Mark Rober in a video for T-Mobile. Shot deep in a remote area of Washington State, Chin said he found the service to be a "total game changer."

"Part of the nice thing about being in a remote area is that sometimes you can't communicate. It allows you to be 100% present and in the moment, which is really important," Chin says. "Now that I am a father, though, I always make sure I have some way to communicate with the outside world. As life changes, so does what you need - and just being able to communicate with my family in ways and places never possible before is a huge deal!"

With T-Satellite now powering satellite-optimized apps like WhatsApp and AccuWeather, that means being able to check the weather or send a quick voice note even in the most remote of places in the U.S.

We talked with Chin about a life of adventure - and how T-Satellite, the largest satellite-to-mobile service, is helping him stay closer to the people who matter most wherever the climb takes him.

You've lived a life full of adventure as a professional climber, skier and filmmaker. You were even among the first three Americans to ski down Mt. Everest! How would you describe yourself in your own words?

That is definitely an answer that has evolved over time! First and foremost, I describe myself as a father. My kids mean the world to me. Beyond that, I would say I am an adventure enthusiast. There is no place I feel more at home than out in the wild - whether surfing a great swell, skiing down a mountain with fresh snow or climbing a rock wall with my friends. And of course, I love doing all of this with a camera in my hands!

You've been at the helm of movies such as Free Solo, which won the Academy Award for Best Documentary in 2019, and you're a world-class athlete often on to the next big mountain with fellow elite athletes - including the climber profiled in Free Solo, Alex Honnold. What is it about adventure that draws you in?

Each day is different and unexpected things happen. I think that's why I'm drawn to it. Our world also moves so fast, I love being in nature and reminding myself we really aren't always in charge!

What was it like to be on an expedition before T-Satellite?

Even a small injury from anyone on an expedition requires attention by the whole team, and without this technology, you couldn't call for help. Or if something happened at home and they needed to reach you, it could sometimes take days.

What's a way technology like T-Satellite can play a role in your future adventures?

The great thing about technology is that it allows us to push limits in a more safe and informed way - and T-Satellite makes that possible. Not only does it allow me to remain in contact with my loved ones, but it also can provide a further safety net for me and for the entire team out on an expedition. It's vital.

That's why I am incredibly excited by T-Satellite. It really elevates our ability to communicate on all levels. I learned that over 500,000 square miles in the U.S. aren't covered by cell towers. That's nearly twice the size of Texas! And I probably spend more time than most in those areas. So to have a provider like T-Mobile that prioritizes communication virtually everywhere in the country is really appealing to adventurers like me.

Recently, you were in a video with Mark Rober about T-Satellite. Can you give us the behind the scenes scoop on that experience?

We met in one of the most beautiful and remote places in the lower 48. We also had the most perfect day! As I think most people know, I love being in wild, remote areas that are rarely explored - so to experience that with Mark was a thrill. I have long been an admirer of his. And then to have him show up and say he had been texting his dad the whole time and let me communicate with my family through T-Satellite was a total game changer. It was really fun to experience this with Mark and to see how this technology is going to really help me on my future expeditions.

Learn more about T-Satellite and the next era of connectivity here.



Jimmy Chin surveys the vast landscape in Antarctica

