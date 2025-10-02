Regulatory News:

Carmila (Paris:CARM) has successfully completed a €300 million green bond issue with a slightly above 7-year maturity (13 January 2033) and an annual fixed coupon of 3.75%. The transaction was priced with a spread of 130 basis points over the reference rate.

The issue was heavily oversubscribed nearly eight times and attracted strong demand from both French and international investors. It is part of Carmila's proactive balance sheet management strategy: extending debt maturity, optimising its profile and reducing its average cost.

The transaction is the second carried out under Carmila's "Green Bond Framework" published in October 2022. The funds raised from the issue will be used to finance assets that meet stringent, transparent eligibility criteria and have obtained BREEAM "Very Good" or "Excellent" certification.

In parallel, Carmila has launched a tender offer on four existing bonds maturing in May 2027, March 2028, October 2028 and April 2029. The offer is open until 9 October 2025, with results to be announced on 10 October 2025.

23 October 2025 (after market close): Third-quarter 2025 financial information

As the third-largest listed owner of commercial property in Europe, Carmila was founded by Carrefour and large institutional investors in order to enhance the value of shopping centres adjoining Carrefour hypermarkets in France, Spain and Italy. At 31 December 2024, its portfolio was valued at €6.7 billion, and is made up of 251 shopping centres with leading positions in their catchment areas.

Carmila is listed on Euronext-Paris Compartment A under the symbol CARM. It benefits from the tax regime for French real estate investment trusts ("SIIC"). Carmila has been a member of the SBF 120 since 20 June 2022.

Some of the statements contained in this document are not historical facts but rather statements of future expectations, estimates and other forward-looking statements based on management's beliefs. These statements reflect such views and assumptions prevailing as of the date of the statements and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause future results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Please refer to the most recent Universal Registration Document filed in French by Carmila with the Autorité des marchés financiers for additional information in relation to such factors, risks and uncertainties. Carmila has no intention and is under no obligation to update or review the forward-looking statements referred to above. Consequently, Carmila accepts no liability for any consequences arising from the use of any of the above statements.

