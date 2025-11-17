Regulatory News:

Carmila (Paris:CARM) is continuing the optimisation of its capital with the disposal of four assets in Spain. The transaction, which amounts to 37.3 million euros (including duties), was carried out at a 12% premium over appraised values and an initial net yield of 6.6%, confirming the attractiveness of its portfolio.

Sold to a leading asset manager, these non-strategic assets are isolated medium-sized units on car parks and represent 24,338 sq.m.

The 2025 disposal target exceeded

With this transaction in Spain and the disposals of Villers-Semeuse and Quetigny carried out in France (29 million euros), Carmila reaches 66 million euros in disposals in 2025, thus exceeding its annual target of 50 million euros. This demonstrates the strong liquidity of Carmila's assets and its ability to dispose of assets under favourable conditions.

A net buyer strategy

The proceeds from these disposals will be reinvested in targeted and value-creating acquisitions. Carmila confirms its position as a net buyer with an annual target of 100 million euros in acquisitions and 50 million euros in disposals, while maintaining a robust financial structure.

ABOUT CARMILA

As the third-largest listed owner of commercial property in Europe, Carmila was founded by Carrefour and large institutional investors in order to enhance the value of shopping centres adjoining Carrefour hypermarkets in France, Spain and Italy. At 31 December 2024, its portfolio was valued at €6.7 billion, and is made up of 251 shopping centres with leading positions in their catchment areas.

Carmila is listed on Euronext-Paris Compartment A under the symbol CARM. It benefits from the tax regime for French real estate investment trusts ("SIIC"). Carmila has been a member of the SBF 120 since 20 June 2022.

