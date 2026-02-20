Regulatory News:

Carmila (Paris:CARM) has signed a cash share buyback mandate with an investment service provider for a maximum amount of €10 million.

The purchase period began on 19 February 2026 and will end, at the latest, on 30 June 2026.

The shares thus repurchased will be held for future cancellation.

This operation is conducted within the framework of Carmila's share buyback program, as authorized by the General Meeting of shareholders on 14 May 2025.

INVESTOR AGENDA

23 April 2026 (after trading): First-quarter 2026 financial information

13 May 2026: Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting

29 July 2026 (after trading): 2026 half-year results

30 July 2026: 2026 half-year results presentation

22 October 2026 (after trading): Third-quarter 2026 financial information

ABOUT CARMILA

Carmila is a leading European commercial real estate company, with 250 shopping centres across France, Spain and Italy. As of December 31, 2025, Carmila's portfolio was valued at €6.7 billion.

Welcoming over 600 million visitors each year, Carmila creates local lifehubs, vibrant places that are essential to everyday life. Anchored by Carrefour hypermarkets, these centres act as catalysts for local commerce by integrating shopping, healthcare services, events, dining and leisure.

Carmila is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A, under the ticker symbol CARM and benefits from the French listed real estate investment trust regime ("SIIC"). The Group is a member of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

Some of the statements contained in this document are not historical facts but rather statements of future expectations, estimates and other forward-looking statements based on management's beliefs. These statements reflect such views and assumptions prevailing as of the date of the statements and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause future results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Please refer to the most recent Universal Registration Document filed in French by Carmila with the Autorité des marchés financiers for additional information in relation to such factors, risks and uncertainties. Carmila has no intention and is under no obligation to update or review the forward-looking statements referred to above. Consequently, Carmila accepts no liability for any consequences arising from the use of any of the above statements.

