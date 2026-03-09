provided pursuant to article L.233-8 II of the Code de commerce (French Commercial Code) and article 223-16 of the Règlement généralde l'Autorité des marchés financiers (General regulation of the French financial market authority)
Date
Total number of
issued shares
Number of real voting
rights (excluding
treasury shares)
Theoretical number of
voting rights
(including treasury
shares)*
28 February 2026
139,616,607
138,869,038
139,616,607
*Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement Général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers.
