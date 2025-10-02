Locust Valley, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2025) - Two Hands Corporation (CSE: TWOH) ("Two Hands" or the "Company") confirms that it has received an unsolicited, non-binding proposal involving a potential share-for-share transaction from GBT Technologies Inc. ("GBT"), a development-stage technology company focused on researching, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of patents and intellectual property in various fields, including artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT), mesh networking, computer vision, and cybersecurity. GBT trades on the OTC Markets under the ticker symbol "GTCH".

The proposal was not solicited by the Company and, at this stage, does not constitute a formal offer to the Company's shareholders. The Company's Board of Directors, together with its financial and legal advisors, will carefully evaluate the proposal and determine the course of action that is in the best interests of the Company and all of its stakeholders.

There can be no assurance that any transaction will result from this unsolicited approach. Two Hands will make further comment on this matter when it is appropriate to do so.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Two Hands Corporation

Two Hands Corporation (CSE: TWOH) (OTCID: TWOH) is a publicly traded company operating across the Canadian and U.S. markets, with a focus on the consumer non-cyclical sector. For over 15 years, the company has been active in the food retail and distribution services industry (SIC Code 7389), delivering quality products through efficient logistics and retail partnerships. Two Hands remains committed to operational excellence, customer satisfaction, and long-term value creation.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the anticipated transition of the Company into an investment holding company, the anticipated key focus areas of the Digital Asset Treasury and Trading Desk, the anticipated benefits thereof, and the proposed management structure thereof. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Factors that could materially affect such forward-looking information are described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's final long-form prospectus dated April 21, 2022, that is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents managements' best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/268939

SOURCE: Two Hands Corporation