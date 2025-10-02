Regulatory News:

This replaces the announcement made at 5:40 pm CET on 2025, October 2 due to the following corrections: Rate: Read 5.87 and not 5.875

Séché Environnement: Green Hybrid Bond Issue

Séché Environnement (Paris:SCHP) announces the success of its first issue of Deeply Subordinated Perpetual Notes, for an amount of €300 million, aligned with its Green Financing Framework.

This hybrid "green" issue strengthens the Group's capital structure and reinforces its credit quality.

On October 2, 2025, Séché Environnement carried out its first issue of €300 million of Deeply Subordinated Perpetual Notes with a coupon of 5.87 %, reset periodically.

With an order book of more than €3 billion, the issue was very well received by more than 150 leading French and international investors.

This significant success reflects the attractiveness, for long-term investors, of Séché Environnement's positioning in the promising markets of sustainable development and ecological transition. Hybrid investors thus recognize the resilience of the Group's activities and the solidity of its financial structure, as well as its ability to seize external growth opportunities while maintaining strict financial discipline.

The success of this hybrid "green" notes also illustrates the credibility of Séché Environnement's sustainability framework, which was the subject of an independent external opinion ("second-party opinion") by Sustainalytics (Séché Green Financing Framework Second-Party Opinion (2025)): "Sustainalytics is of the opinion that Séché's green financing framework is credible, effective, and aligned with the four main components of the 2021 Green Bond Principles...".

An amount equivalent to the net proceeds of the issue will be allocated to the financing or refinancing, in whole or in part, of certain eligible projects, in accordance with Séché Environnement's Green Financing Framework.

These hybrid notes will be treated as equity in Séché Environnement's consolidated financial statements. The instrument is rated B and B+ by Standard Poor's and Fitch Ratings, respectively. The notes will be listed on the Global Exchange Market (GEM) of Euronext Dublin.

Baptiste Janiaud, Chief Financial Officer of Séché Environnement, said: We have chosen to target hybrid investors as highly strategic long-term partners who are fully aligned with our shareholders to support value creation over time. In line with our recent "green" financing operations, this transaction aims to support the Group's sustained growth while complying with strict financial objectives, such as, among others, maintaining our financial leverage below 3x

For this transaction, Séché Environnement was advised by White Case as legal counsel.

Upcoming events

Revenue as of September 30, 2025: October 28, 2025 after market close

About Séché Environnement

Séché Environnement is a leading player in waste management, including the most complex and hazardous types, and environmental services, particularly in the event of environmental emergencies. Thanks to its expertise in creating circular economy loops, decarbonization, and hazard control, as well as its cutting-edge technologies developed by its R&D department, Séché Environnement has been contributing to the ecological transition of industries and territories and to the protection of life for nearly 40 years. A French family-owned industrial group, Séché Environnement supports its customers through its subsidiaries located in nine strategic countries and more than 120 sites around the world, including around 50 industrial sites in France. With some 7,300 employees, including around 3,000 in France, Séché Environnement generated revenue of €1,110.4 million in 2024, of which around 32% was generated internationally.

Séché Environnement has been listed on the Euronext Eurolist (compartment B) since November 27, 1997. The stock is included in the CAC Mid&Small, EnterNext Tech 40, and EnterNext PEA-PME 150 indices. ISIN: FR 0000039139 Bloomberg: SCHP.FP Reuters: CCHE.PA

For more information: www.groupe-seche.com

Disclaimer

This press release is promotional communication and does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation").

The notes will not be offered to any U.S. persons, and these transactions are only being offered outside the United States in accordance with Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), subject to market and other conditions. There can be no assurance that the transactions will be completed or, if completed, the terms on which they will be completed. The notes have not been registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and any applicable securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor does it constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

The notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investors in the European Economic Area (the "EEA"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or both) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive 2016/97/EU (as amended), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II.

The notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom (the "UK"). The term "retail investor" means a person who is one (or both) of: (i) a retail client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No. 2017/565 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("EUWA"); or (ii) a "customer" within the meaning of the provisions of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 and any regulations made thereunder to implement Directive 2016/97/EU, as amended, where that "customer" would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation No. 600/2014/EU as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA.

This press release does not constitute and shall not be construed as a public offering or an invitation to the public in connection with an offering within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation or other regulations. The offer to issue the notes and the sale of the notes will be made in accordance with an exemption provided for in the Prospectus Regulation from the obligation to draw up a prospectus in connection with offers of securities. Any investment decision to purchase the notes should be made solely on the basis of publicly available information about Séché Environnement.

In the United Kingdom, this press release is directed only at (i) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order"), or (ii) high net worth entities within the meaning of Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order, or (iii) any other persons to whom it may be otherwise lawfully communicated, all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons." The notes may only be offered to Relevant Persons, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe for, purchase or otherwise acquire these notes will only be made to Relevant Persons.

MiFID II/ECP professionals only/No PRIIPs KID The producer's target market (MiFID II product governance) includes eligible counterparties and professional clients only (all distribution channels). No PRIIPs key information document (KID) has been prepared as it is not available to retail investors in the EEA.

Neither the content of the Séché Environnement website nor any website accessible via hyperlinks available on the Séché Environnement website is incorporated into this press release or forms part of it. The distribution of this press release in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by applicable regulations. Persons in possession of this press release should inform themselves about and comply with these restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the applicable securities regulations of any jurisdiction.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251002235468/en/

Contacts:

SÉCHÉ ENVIRONNEMENT



Analyst and Investor Relations



Manuel ANDERSEN

Director of Investor Relations

m.andersen@groupe-seche.com

+33 (0)1 53 21 53 60

Media Relations



Anna JAEGY

Director of Communications

a.jaegy@groupe-seche.com

+33 (0)1 53 21 53 53