

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Friday release August numbers for unemployment, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The jobless rate is expected to tick up to 2.4 percent from 2.3 percent in July, while the jobs-to-applicant ratio is seen steady at 1.22.



Japan also will see September services PMI data from Jibun, with forecasts suggesting a score of 53.0 - down from 53.1 in August.



Australia also will see September services PMI numbers from S&P Global, with forecasts calling for a reading of 52.0 - down from 55.8 in August.



Singapore will provide August retail sales data; in July, sales were up 4.1 percent on month and 4.8 percent on year.



Finally, the markets in South Korea (National Foundation Day) and China (National Day) are closed on Friday; they return to trade on Oct. 10 and 9, respectively.



