

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar climbed against its major counterparts in the New York session on Thursday.



The greenback climbed to 6-day highs of 1.1682 against the euro and 0.8000 against the franc.



The greenback advanced to a 3-day high of 1.3400 against the pound.



The greenback rose to a 2-day high of 0.6576 against the aussie and a 4-1/2-month high of 1.3986 against the loonie.



The greenback edged up to 147.51 against the yen and 0.5802 against the kiwi, from an early low of 146.60 and an 8-day low of 0.5842, respectively.



The currency is seen finding resistance around 1.15 against the euro, 0.88 against the franc, 1.32 against the pound, 150.00 against the yen, 1.41 against the loonie, 0.57 against the kiwi and 0.63 against the aussie.



