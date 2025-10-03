

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The jobless rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.6 percent in August, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.



That missed forecasts for 2.4 percent and was up from 2.3 percent in July.



The jobs-to-applicant ratio was 1.20, again missing forecasts for 1.22 - which would have been unchanged from the previous month.



The participation rate ticked up to 64.0 from 63.9 a month earlier.



