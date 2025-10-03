

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Final composite purchasing managers' survey results from the euro area and the UK are due on Friday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.



At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE publishes industrial production data for August. Output is forecast to rebound 0.3 percent on a monthly basis, following a 1.1 percent drop in July.



At 3.15 am ET, Spain's services and composite PMI survey results are due. Economists forecast the services index to rise slightly to 53.3 in September from 53.2 in the previous month.



At 3.45 am ET, S&P Global publishes Italy's services and composite PMI data. The services index is seen unchanged at 51.5 in September.



At 3.50 am ET, France's final PMI survey results are due. The composite indicator is expected to fall to 48.4 in September from 49.8 in August.



At 3.55 am ET, final composite and services PMI report is due from Germany. The composite output index is expected to rise to 52.4 in September, as estimated initially, from 50.5 in August.



At 4.00 am ET, S&P Global is scheduled to issue Eurozone final PMI data. Economists expect the composite index to rise to 51.2 in September from 51.0 in August.



At 4.30 am ET, UK S&P Global services and composite PMI data is due. The composite index is forecast to fall to 51.0 in September from 53.5 in the previous month.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is slated to release euro area producer prices for August. Economists expect producer prices to fall 0.4 percent year-on-year, reversing a 0.2 percent rise in July.



