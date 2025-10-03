Anzeige
Freitag, 03.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
WKN: A3CN22 | ISIN: SE0015949201 | Ticker-Symbol: 1L30
Frankfurt
03.10.25 | 08:05
29,200 Euro
-0,34 % -0,100
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
LIFCO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LIFCO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,38029,50011:01
29,36029,50011:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.10.2025 08:00 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lifco AB: Lifco acquires Nobil Bio Ricerche in Italy

Lifco has signed an agreement to acquire a majority of the shares in the Italian company Nobil Bio Ricerche S.r.l. Nobil customises implant surfaces for global dental manufacturers.

In 2024, Nobil reported net sales of approximately EUR 4.1 million. The company is based in Portacomaro, Italy and has 21 employees. Nobil will be consolidated in Business Area Dental. Consolidation is expected to take place in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The acquisition will not have any significant effect on Lifco's earnings or financial position in the current financial year.

Please visit nobilbio.it for more information.

For more information please contact:
Per Waldemarson
CEO and President
E-mail: per.waldemarson@lifco.se

Åse Lindskog
Media and Investor Relations
E-mail: ase.lindskog@lifco.se
Phone: +46 730 244 872

About Us
Lifco offers a safe haven for small and medium-sized businesses. Lifco's business concept is to acquire and develop market-leading niche businesses with the potential to deliver sustainable earnings growth and robust cash flows. Lifco is guided by a clear philosophy centred on long-term growth, a focus on profitability and a strongly decentralised organisation. The Group has three business areas: Dental, Demolition & Tools and Systems Solutions. At year-end 2024, the Lifco Group consisted of 257 operating companies in 34 countries. In 2024, Lifco reported EBITA of SEK 5.9 billion on net sales of SEK 26.1 billion. The EBITA margin was 22.6 per cent. Read more at lifco.se.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
