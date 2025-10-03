Lifco AB: Lifco acquires Nobil Bio Ricerche in Italy

Lifco has signed an agreement to acquire a majority of the shares in the Italian company Nobil Bio Ricerche S.r.l. Nobil customises implant surfaces for global dental manufacturers.

In 2024, Nobil reported net sales of approximately EUR 4.1 million. The company is based in Portacomaro, Italy and has 21 employees. Nobil will be consolidated in Business Area Dental. Consolidation is expected to take place in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The acquisition will not have any significant effect on Lifco's earnings or financial position in the current financial year.

Please visit nobilbio.it for more information.

For more information please contact:

Per Waldemarson

CEO and President

E-mail: per.waldemarson@lifco.se

Åse Lindskog

Media and Investor Relations

E-mail: ase.lindskog@lifco.se

Phone: +46 730 244 872

