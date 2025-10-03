Beijer Alma AB: Oscar Fredell will assume the role of President and CEO of Beijer Alma on November 3, 2025

Beijer Alma AB (publ), as previously announced, has appointed Oscar Fredell as the new President and CEO of Beijer Alma, with a start date no later than the fourth quarter of 2025. The company can today announce that Oscar will assume his role at Beijer Alma on November 3, 2025.

Johnny Alvarsson, a member of Beijer Alma's Board of Directors, will remain as acting President and CEO of Beijer Alma until Oscar assumes office.

"Oscar Fredell's extensive industrial background, along with his experience in acquisitions and leadership from decentralized business groups, provides a solid base for achieving Beijer Alma's ambitions of improved margin development and an accelerated acquisition agenda," says Johan Wall, Chairman of the Board of Beijer Alma.

For further information, please contact:

Johan Wall

Chairman

Beijer Alma AB (publ)

Tel. +46 (0) 18-15 71 60

About Beijer Alma AB

Beijer Alma AB is an international industrial group focused on component production and industrial trading. The Group includes; Lesjöfors, one of Europe's largest spring manufactures and Beijer Tech, which holds strong positions in Nordic industrial trading and manufacturing in niche markets. Beijer Alma is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap list.

