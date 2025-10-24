Beijer Alma AB: Interim report January - September 2025

Healthy revenue growth in a challenging environment

Net revenue increased to MSEK 1,886 (1,683)

Adjusted operating profit (EBITA) increased to MSEK 299 (230), corresponding to an operating margin of 15.8 percent (13.7)

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to MSEK 278 (398)

Profit after net financial items amounted to MSEK 234 (341)

Order bookings increased to MSEK 1,771 (1,650)

Cash flow from operating activities increased to MSEK 366 (212)

Earnings per share was SEK 2.91 (5.02)

Group

Revenue growth for the quarter was 12 percent, of which 7 percent was organic. This growth derived from companies in the Nordics, Europe and Asia. Sales in the US were generally lower. Several companies in the Group increased their delivery rates during the quarter, and were able to shorten their delivery times to customers. The Group's profitability trend is moving in the right direction and was positively impacted by lower costs and healthy volumes in the quarter.

Subsidiaries

Demand in Lesjöfors varied between geographic regions, and revenue growth was 7 percent. Revenue and earnings in the Chassis Springs business area increased, with Germany and the UK representing the largest contributing markets. In the Industry business area, Europe and Asia contributed to growth, while the Nordics remained stable. Demand in the US was generally lower. Lesjöfors has invested in the medical technology segment for several years, which is now yielding results. The action plan for Lesjöfors announced in the second quarter is proceeding according to plan.

Beijer Tech experienced solid demand, with 8 percent organic growth. All of the business areas reported revenue and earnings growth. Demand in the Swedish and Norwegian markets was stable in several key customer segments, such as infrastructure and industrial trading. Several Beijer Tech companies have significant exports, which continued to show healthy growth.

Acquisitions

After the reporting period, Beijer Tech acquired Clara Nordic Oy, owner of Ewona Finland Oy in Finland.

Beijer Alma is prioritizing organic growth and improved profitability, but continues to seek attractive companies for acquisitions and long-term growth.

Other

This is my third and final interim report. Oscar Fredell will take over as President and CEO on November 3. I would like to express my thanks to all employees for your efforts during my tenure and for the exemplary way you have handled the changes that have taken place.

For further information

Johnny Alvarsson, acting President and CEO, Telephone +46 18 15 71 60

Peter Forslund, CFO, Telephone +46 18 15 71 60

About Beijer Alma AB

Beijer Alma AB is an international industrial group focused on component production and industrial trading. The Group includes; Lesjöfors, one of Europe's largest spring manufactures and Beijer Tech, which holds strong positions in Nordic industrial trading and manufacturing in niche markets. Beijer Alma is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap list.

This information is information that Beijer Alma is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-10-24 07:30 CEST.