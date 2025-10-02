Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 03.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Golden Cross macht sich bereit: 1.350 Goldabbaustellen, 55 Ladder-Ziele und ein historischer Volltreffer
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C53B | ISIN: US98422T1007 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
02.10.25 | 21:42
0,810 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
XILIO THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
XILIO THERAPEUTICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.10.2025 22:36 Uhr
14 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc.: Xilio Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: XLO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies for people living with cancer, today announced that, effective October 1, 2025, the company granted non-qualified stock options to purchase 26,000 shares of its common stock to three new employees under Xilio Therapeutics' 2022 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan.

The stock options have an exercise price of $0.8326 per share, which is equal to the closing price of the company's common stock on October 1, 2025. Each stock option has a ten-year term and will vest as to 25% of the shares underlying the stock option on the first anniversary following commencement of employment, and the remaining 75% of the shares underlying the stock option will vest in 36 equal monthly installments thereafter, subject to continued service with the company or any of its subsidiaries through each applicable vesting date.

The stock options are subject to the terms and conditions of Xilio Therapeutics' 2022 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan, as well as the terms and conditions of the stock option agreement covering the grant and were made as an inducement material to the individual entering into employment with the company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Xilio Therapeutics
Xilio Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing tumor-activated, or masked, immuno-oncology (I-O) therapies with the goal of significantly improving outcomes for people living with cancer without the systemic side effects of current I-O treatments. The company is leveraging its proprietary platform to advance a pipeline of novel, tumor-activated I-O molecules that are designed to optimize the therapeutic index by localizing anti-tumor activity within the tumor microenvironment. Learn more by visiting www.xiliotx.com and follow us on LinkedIn (Xilio Therapeutics, Inc.).

Investor Contact
investors@xiliotx.com

Media Contact
Josie Butler, 1AB
josie@1abmedia.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.