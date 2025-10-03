

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's retail sales decreased unexpectedly in August after remaining stagnant in July, the statistical office ISTAT reported Friday.



The sales value dropped 0.1 percent on a monthly basis versus a flat change in the previous month. Economists had expected sales to remain flat.



The retail sale value of food products and non-food items dropped 0.1 percent in each case. Regarding non-food products, the most significant declines were observed in household appliances, radios, televisions, tape recorders, and pharmaceutical products.



On an annual basis, retail sales growth moderated to an 8-month low of 0.5 percent in August from 1.8 percent in July.



