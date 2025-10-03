TOKYO, Oct 3, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Tokyo, CEO: Haruo Naito, "Eisai") announced today the presentation of clinical research across its oncology portfolio and pipeline during the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2025, which is taking place in Berlin, Germany from October 17 to 21.Among the notable presentations is data from the Phase 3 Study 309/KEYNOTE-775 trial, which evaluated lenvatinib (LENVIMA(R)), the orally available multiple receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor discovered by Eisai, plus pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA(R)*1), MSD's (Merck and Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA) anti-PD-1 therapy versus treatment of physician's choice for patients with advanced endometrial carcinoma. The presentation will feature 5-year overall survival data providing deeper insights into long-term treatment for patients affected by this disease (NCT03517449; Abstract #1119P)."The 5-year overall survival follow-up from Study 309/KEYNOTE-775 being presented at ESMO highlights the consistency of the study data over time, supporting the established role of lenvatinib plus pembrolizumab in the treatment landscape of endometrial cancer and underscoring Eisai's commitment to generating the long-term evidence that patients, families, and healthcare providers rely on to make informed treatment decisions," said Dr. Corina Dutcus, Senior Vice President, Oncology Global Clinical Development Lead at Eisai Inc. "Our research in endometrial cancer, alongside our data in renal cell carcinoma and innovative pipeline approaches, reflects our dedication to our human health care conceptto address unmet medical needs and advance treatment options for people living with cancer."Further endometrial cancer research includes additional 1-year follow-up results from the Phase 3 LEAP001 study in first-line advanced or recurrent endometrial carcinoma (NCT03884101; Abstract #1114P), as well as a combined analysis examining post-(neo)adjuvant therapy outcomes from both the Study 309/KEYNOTE-775 and LEAP-001 studies (Abstract #1124P). In renal cell carcinoma (RCC), final analysis data from the CLEAR study comparing lenvatinib plus pembrolizumab versus sunitinib in patients with advanced RCC with or without bone metastases will be presented (NCT02811861; Abstract #2603P).Research from Eisai's pipeline includes clinical and biomarker results from Study 102 evaluating E7386, a CREB-binding protein (CBP)/beta-catenin interaction inhibitor, in combination with lenvatinib in patients with advanced or recurrent endometrial carcinoma (NCT04008797; Abstract #1153P).This release discusses investigational compounds and investigational uses for FDA-approved products. It is not intended to convey conclusions about efficacy and safety. There is no guarantee that any investigational compounds or investigational uses of FDA-approved products will successfully complete clinical development or gain FDA approval.For more details, please visit: https://www.eisai.com/news/2025/pdf/enews202570pdf.pdfSource: EisaiCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.