

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Flags will be flown at half mast on UK government buildings until 8 PM Friday in honor of the victims of the Manchester synagogue attack.



The Department for Culture, Media and Sport urged other organisations and local authorities to follow suit.



Police have identified two men killed in an attack on the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue as Adrian Daulby, 53, and 66-year-old Melvin Cravitz.



Three others have sustained serious injuries, and are hospitalized.



A man rammed a car into the worshipers who gathered at the synagogue to mark Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, at 9:30 AM local time, Thursday.



The attacker was shot and killed at the scene.



Reports quoting the Manchester police say the suspect is a 35-year-old British citizen of Syrian descent named Jihad Al-Shamie.



The Police have officially designated the incident as a terrorist attack.



Last night, dozens were arrested during pro-Palestinian protests, including on suspicion of assaulting police officers.



The Charity Commission for England and Wales has issued a statement in response to the attack at Heaton Park Synagogue.



Charity Commission Chief Executive, David Holdsworth, said violence and hatred have no place in communities and society, and can never be justified or excused.



'We as the regulator will robustly defend their right to do so and stand ready to support charities as they do what they do best - bring communities together, protect society's most vulnerable and work to make our country and world a better place.'



