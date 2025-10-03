

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Aviation Administration has published updated helicopter route charts as part of its regular 52-day update cycle, including permanent changes following the January 29 midair collision at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. This also includes modifications to helicopter zones at Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) and Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI).



The updated charts reflect the following safety improvements at DCA:



Helicopter Routes 1 and 5 will remain restricted only to priority aircraft - medical and law enforcement - unless specifically authorized by air traffic control. This change was made immediately following the DCA midair collision.



The FAA reduced the boundaries of Zones 1, 2 and 5.



Additional notes were added to the DCA helicopter chart to improve clarity around altitude and operational instructions.



The FAA also added modified routes for Baltimore/Washington Thurgood Marshall International Airport (BWI) and Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD). These changes are a precautionary measure that will add an additional buffer between aircraft and increase the separation between helicopters and airplanes operating into and out of each airport.



