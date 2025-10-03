TOKYO, Oct 3, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) announced the commencement of a study to formulate a master plan for the optimal facilities and logistics required to export green hydrogen and green ammonia from India under METI's FY2023 Global South Future-Oriented Co-Creation supplementary program in collaboration with Hygenco Green Energies, its partner in India(*1).Today, India is promoting the production of green hydrogen and green ammonia fuel in order to build an export industry. For Japan and various Southeast Asian countries, which are considering the use of these fuels in their medium- to long-term decarbonization strategies, India is expected to be a promising source of supply.Under the newly launched study, MHI will apply its accumulated knowledge and expertise in this area to create models for producing and using green hydrogen and green ammonia under actual environmental conditions and the constraints that affect their transport(*2). MHI signed a contract with India's Hygenco in August to obtain information related to green ammonia production.Going forward, MHI will link its production and usage models in order to study how to create optimal facilities under economically viable conditions. This will contribute to the formulation of a master plan for utilizing carbon-neutral fuels among countries including India and Singapore. Based on the analytical results of the study's simulation, proposals will in due course be made, in partnership with cooperating partners such as Hygenco, to governments worldwide on measures necessary for promoting the adoption of carbon-neutral fuels and encouraging cooperation on these initiatives.MHI Group will continue pursuing measures to strengthen its business for the energy transition, aiming for decarbonization within the energy supply chain in its quest to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040. Through this project, MHI will support the promotion of decarbonization strategies and business expansion for Japanese and overseas operators in the value chain for utilizing carbon-neutral fuels.(*1) METI supports projects relating to anticipated future growth industries: for example, projects aimed at building strong supply chains and realizing carbon neutrality in Global South countries, with Japanese and local businesses each applying their respective strengths. Following an open call for entries issued by Boston Consulting Group, which is undertaking this project on consignment from METI, MHI was selected to undertake a study including formulation of a plan for creating the optimal facilities needed for exporting India's green hydrogen and green ammonia.(*2) In creating the models, the Company intends to work with cooperating operators in India, Japan, and Singapore to gather and analyze the requisite information.About Hygenco Green EnergiesHeadquartered in Gurgaon, India, Hygenco develops and deploys scaled up commercially attractive green hydrogen and green ammonia assets. Hygenco is committed to deploying 10 GW of green hydrogen and ammonia assets by 2030, aligning with India's net-zero ambitions, and solidifying its leadership in the global clean energy transition. Hygenco, which has deep capabilities in designing, building, and operating Green Hydrogen projects, has a portfolio of both commissioned and under-commissioning projects across the country. For more information, please visit: https://www.hygenco.in/About MHI GroupMitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.comSource: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Copyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.