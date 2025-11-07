

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (MHVYF) reported a profit for its first half that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY114.912 billion, or JPY34.20 per share. This compares with JPY107.120 billion, or JPY31.85 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.3% to JPY2.113 trillion from JPY1.969 trillion last year.



Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY114.912 Bln. vs. JPY107.120 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY34.20 vs. JPY31.85 last year. -Revenue: JPY2.113 Tn vs. JPY1.969 Tn last year.



Looking ahead, for the full year, citing better-than-anticipated first-half performance, the company has revised up its revenue outlook.



Mitsubishi now expects revenue of JPY 4.800 trillion, compared with the earlier guidance of JPY 4.750 trillion. The company, however, reaffirmed its annual net income outlook of JPY 230 billion, or JPY 68.49 per basic share.



For fiscal 2024, the company had reported a net income of JPY 245.4 billion, on revenue of JPY 4.361 trillion.



For the full year, Mitsubishi still aims to pay a total dividend of JPY 24, up from the previous year's JPY 23.



