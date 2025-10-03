Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2025) - Data Watts Partners Inc. (CSE: DWTZ) ("Data Watts" or the "Company"), a technology-focused investment issuer at the forefront of the Data Watts economy, is pleased to announce the appointment of Owen King as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Impact Uranium.

Data Watts maintains an equity position in Impact Uranium, one of our critical resources investment portfolio companies.

Mr. King has over 20 years of leadership experience in the mining and energy sectors, with a strong track record in junior mining exploration, project development, and capital markets. Prior to joining Impact Uranium, Mr. King. was appointed to the board of Opawica Explorations, a gold exploration company with projects in Quebec. He continues to serve in that role.

"With demand for nuclear energy and uranium supply security at the forefront of the global energy transition, Mr. King's appointment comes at a great time. His executive experience, combined with strong governance from his board role, lifts the leadership acumen across our group of investments. We look forward to working with Mr. King and his team to deliver value to our Datawatts Economy Portfolio and shareholders," said Ron Loborec, CEO of Datawatts Partners Inc.

Portfolio Investment: About Impact Uranium Corp.

Impact Uranium Corp. is a Canadian exploration company dedicated to identifying and developing uranium projects in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, with a focus on responsible resource development, the Company aims to support the global shift toward clean energy and strengthen the security of uranium supply for nuclear power generation.

For more information, please visit: https://impacturanium.com or contact the company at: info@impacturanium.com

Agilitas Advisory Corp. Acquisition Update

The Company is pleased to announce that further to its news releases on July 31, August 14, and September 16, 2025, the Company has made the first consideration payment pursuant to the definitive acquisition agreement and issued 250,000 shares of the Company on September 26, 2025 to Mr. Ron Loborec, the founder of Agilitas Advisory Corp. ("Agilitas"). In addition, the Company has entered into two contracts for services agreements with Agilitas; the first being for CEO services to Data Watts to be provided by Mr. Ron Loborec at USD$250,000 per annum together with a signing bonus in the form of 124,000 common shares, and the second being for Managing Partner Services for Agilitas to be provided by Mr. Ron Loborec whereby Agilitas will be receive 30% of the monthly net profits generated by Agilitas for Data Watts.

About Data Watts Partners Inc.

Data Watts Partners Inc. (CSE: DWTZ) is an investment issuer committed to the emerging "Data Watts Economy," focusing on uranium, SMRs (Small Modular Reactors), AI applications, data centers and quantum computing. The Company offers institutional and retail investors access to transformative opportunities in energy and deep tech, leveraging expertise in exploration, infrastructure, and wattage demand trends.

