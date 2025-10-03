Silver Storm Mining Ltd. ("Silver Storm" or the "Company") (TSX.V: SVRS OTCQB: SVRS FSE: SVR) is pleased to announce its initial fall conference participation and the retention of Renmark Financial Communications Inc. ("Renmark

Upcoming Conference Schedule

Silver Storm will be attending and/or presenting at the following initial events this fall, with other events to be added. Representing the Company will be Greg McKenzie, Director, President CEO.

121 Mining Investment Global Online Online: October 14 15

Spartan Capital Investor Conference New York, NY: November 3

Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase Toronto, ON: November 4-5

121 Mining Investment London London, UK: November 17-18

Engagement of Renmark

As of October 1, 2025, the company retained the services of Renmark to provide investor relations services to the Company (the "Services") for an initial term of twelve (12) months, which term is subject to monthly renewal.

The consideration for services provided is a monthly cash fee of up to $9,000 CAD, starting October 1, 2025, for a period of one year ending on September 30th, 2026. The Services include communication of the Company's corporate message, introductions to Renmark's financial contacts, organization of Virtual Non-Deal Roadshows, distribution of Silver Storm's company information and providing investor relations research and feedback to the Company.

Renmark does not have any direct or indirect interest in the Company, or its securities, nor any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

Greg McKenzie, President Chief Executive Officer stated, "We are pleased to announce that we have selected Renmark to reinforce Silver Storm Mining Ltd.'s profile in the financial community and enhance the visibility of our company. We chose Renmark because its standards and methodologies fit best with the message we wish to communicate to the investing public.

Founded in 1999, Renmark is a leading privately held full-service investor relations firm, located in Atlanta, New York, Toronto and Montreal. For the past 25 years, Renmark has provided services in investor relations, media relations and web development representing small, medium and large cap public companies listed on all major North American exchanges. On a daily basis, Renmark's team of professionals enhance client visibility within the retail market space as corporate communicators. With the largest roadshow footprint in North America, and a state-of- the-art media studio, Renmark hosts a multitude of live streaming Virtual Non-Deal Roadshows across North America and Europe.

About Silver Storm Mining Ltd.

Silver Storm Mining Ltd. holds advanced-stage silver projects located in Durango, Mexico. Silver Storm is committed to restarting operations at its 100% owned La Parrilla Silver Mine Complex, a prolific operation comprised of a 2,000 tpd mill and three underground mines. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the San Diego Project, which is among the largest undeveloped silver assets in Mexico. For more information regarding the Company and its projects, please visit our website at www.silverstorm.ca.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251003712249/en/

Contacts:

For additional information, please contact:

Greg McKenzie, President CEO

Ph: +1 (416) 504-2024

greg.mckenzie@silverstorm.ca