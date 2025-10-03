GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: GameSquare Announces Initial Stock Repurchase

FRISCO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 3, 2025 / GameSquare Holdings, Inc. ("GameSquare" or the "Company") a next-generation media, entertainment, technology and digital native treasury company, today announced its initial stock repurchase under its previously announced $5 million authorization.

GameSquare repurchased 833,124 shares of its common stock for $599,148, representing an average price of approximately $0.7192. Following this transaction, the Company has $4.4 million remaining under its current authorization. Consistent with its capital allocation priorities, GameSquare intends to continue using funds generated by its treasury strategy to opportunistically repurchase its common stock.

"Our repurchase program underscores the confidence we have in the long-term value of GameSquare," said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare. "This program reflects our conviction that the market price does not fully capture the potential of our operating businesses or the unique returns generated by our treasury management strategy. We view this as a highly accretive use of capital and a direct way to create value for shareholders."

About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

GameSquare (NASDAQ:GAME) is a cutting-edge media, entertainment, and technology company transforming how brands and publishers connect with Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Millennial audiences. With a platform that spans award-winning creative services, advanced analytics, and FaZe Clan Esports, one of the most iconic gaming organizations, we operate one of the largest gaming media networks in North America. As a digital-native business, GameSquare provides brands with unparalleled access to world-class creators and talent, delivering authentic connections across gaming, esports, and youth culture. Complementing our operating strategy, GameSquare has developed an innovative treasury management program designed to generate yield and enhance capital efficiency, reinforcing our commitment to building a dynamic, high-performing media company at the intersection of culture, technology, and next-generation financial innovation.

To learn more, visit www.gamesquare.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the Company's future performance, returns generated by its business strategies, revenue, growth and profitability; and the Company's ability to execute on its current and future business plans. These forward-looking statements are provided only to provide information currently available to us and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, assurance or definitive statement of fact or probability. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions which include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to grow its business and being able to execute on its business plans and strategies, the success of Company's vendors and partners in their provision of services to the Company, the Company being able to recognize and capitalize on opportunities and the Company continuing to attract qualified personnel to supports its development requirements. These assumptions, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the Company's annual meeting and corporate governance, its ability to achieve its objectives, the Company successfully executing its growth strategy, the ability of the Company to obtain future financings or complete offerings on acceptable terms, failure to leverage the Company's portfolio across entertainment and media platforms, dependence on the Company's key personnel and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. These risk factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company which are discussed in the Company's most recent MD&A. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. GameSquare assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Corporate Contact

Lou Schwartz, President

Phone: (216) 464-6400

Email: ir@gamesquare.com

Investor Relations

Andrew Berger

Phone: (216) 464-6400

Email: ir@gamesquare.com

Media Relations

Chelsey Northern / The Untold

Phone: (254) 855-4028

Email: pr@gamesquare.com

SOURCE: GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

